Two handicraft teachers working at Bursa Maturation Institute for seven years – Deniz Şenol and Bahar Yağcı – have been working together to create pieces from bovine and ovine skins, turning them into paintings, bags and jewelry that are now exhibited at the institute in Bursa.

In Bursa Maturation Institute, the two teachers who make artistic touches to tanned animal skins with fine craftsmanship produce accessories such as paintings, jewelry, mirror frames and bags.

Şenol and Yağcı, teachers working in the institute's handicrafts technology field, have been transforming bovine and ovine skins into artistic products as part of the work they have been carrying out within the school for seven years.

Şenol and Yağcı, who are interested in every step starting from the selection of leathers, convey the important historical structures of Bursa such as the Ulu Mosque and Tophane Clock Tower and important figures like Osman Gazi on the leathers they meticulously process.

Artifacts, which go through processes such as drawing the pattern on the leather, processing, dyeing and finally just waiting, take about three months to complete.

In addition to the paintings; jewelry, mirror frames and bags are also exhibited at the institute.

Some of these works, which are made for exhibition purposes, are sold to those who are keen to buy the products.

Handicraft teacher Şenol told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they were working on the themes they determined while preparing the works.

Şenol stated that this year's theme was Süleyman Çelebi, the author of Mawlid al-Sharif – a panegyric of the Prophet Muhammad – which was included in the commemoration and celebration anniversary programs for the 600th anniversary of his death by UNESCO.

Şenol stated that they were continuing their work to produce works with the theme of Süleyman Çelebi.

"First of all, we choose the leather. We mostly use bovine skins. We start the work by working on the patterns on the leather. We have a tool called a hammer and kraft for these processes. For the pattern to come out better, there must be a hard surface underneath," she said.

"After finishing, I give it to my friend for painting. If the pattern is dense, it takes a piece two to three months to complete. I use cowhide for the subfloor, and buffalo leather when it's 3 millimeters. I also use drum skin for the middle parts, which is usually sheep skin," she explained.

Şenol stated that leather processing was enjoyable for her. She said that she wanted to teach this art to others.

"I have no students to train. We are currently working with two colleagues. Of course, it would be very nice if there was a generation from below," she said.

Şenol added that they transformed the leftover materials from the leather they used for the painting into products such as bags, mirror frames and jewelry.