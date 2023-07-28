Türkiye's 16th IDEF defense fair, 1 of world's biggest

PROMEC, a Turkish company that designs and produces unique products for commercial systems, particularly in the defense industry under the brand TRIYOSYS, drew attention at the IDEF 2023 with its PROMAVZER product, developed to enable security forces to perform their duties safely in high-risk areas.
Zyrone Dynamics, a Turkish technology company that produces UAVs, introduced their vehicles developed for different missions to domestic and foreign participants at the fair. The ZCOM unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by the Turkish defense industry and capable of carrying 25 kilograms, was also showcased at the fair.