Türkiye's 16th IDEF defense fair, 1 of world's biggest

by Daily Sabah with AA Jul 28, 2023 7:28 pm +03 +03:00

The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23), which is one of the world's largest defense industry gatherings and has become an important platform for promotion and marketing in its field, continues in Istanbul.

A robot is seen with fair visitors, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 28, 2023.

AA

Domestically and nationally produced armored vehicles manufactured by FNSS were showcased at the expo.

The armored vehicles received a great amount of interest from visitors.

IHA

AA

IHA

The New Altay Tank.

IHA

An FNSS developed and manufactured armored vehicle.

IHA

The Kaplan light tank.

IHA

AA

AA

AA

AA

Türkiye's indigenous Hürkuş trainer and light attack aircraft.

AA

Türkiye's Hürjet, an indeginiously developed and made jet.

AA

AA

AA

AA

Havelsan's flight simulator.

AA

AA

AA

PROMEC, a Turkish company that designs and produces unique products for commercial systems, particularly in the defense industry under the brand TRIYOSYS, drew attention at the IDEF 2023 with its PROMAVZER product, developed to enable security forces to perform their duties safely in high-risk areas.

AA

Zyrone Dynamics, a Turkish technology company that produces UAVs, introduced their vehicles developed for different missions to domestic and foreign participants at the fair. The ZCOM unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), developed by the Turkish defense industry and capable of carrying 25 kilograms, was also showcased at the fair.

AA

The domestically produced Azra engine, exhibited at the fair, will be used in unmanned maritime vehicles.

IHA

An indigenously produced engine.

IHA

Türkiye's TCG Anadolu hosted guests attending the 16th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF'23.

IHA

Ghost Robotics' v60 robot dog.

AA

The Barkan 2

AA

AA

