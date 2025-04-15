The American production and distribution company HBO has revealed the cast for its original series based on the "Harry Potter" franchise.

In the series, the role of Albus Dumbledore will be played by the award-winning actor, poet, writer and musician John Arthur Lithgow. Award-winning English actress Janet McTeer will portray Minerva McGonagall, while British actor Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape. The character of Rubeus Hagrid will be brought to life by actor, comedian and writer Nick Frost.

As for guest stars, Luke Thallon will play Quirinus Quirrell, and five-time BAFTA Award-winner Paul Whitehouse will portray Argus Filch.

The series will stay true to the "Harry Potter" book series, bringing to life the beloved characters and magical events that have captivated fans for 25 years.

The "Harry Potter" series will be available exclusively on the digital streaming platform Max, which will debut the show in several countries, including Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy.

The show is written by Francesca Gardiner, who is also serving as an executive producer. Mark Mylod, along with Bronte Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, will handle executive production and direction for several episodes.

Production for the series is being overseen by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV, as well as David Heyman from Heyday Films.