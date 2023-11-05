The celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in New York was, without a doubt, the best reception I have ever had the privilege to attend. The grandeur of Cipriani, the resonance of patriotic anthems, and the profound words from Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan and Consul General Reyhan Özgür created an atmosphere of unparalleled significance.

The night, enriched by the soulful music of Serkan Çağrı and the mesmerizing photography exhibition by Resul Çelik, it transcended mere festivity to become a poignant chapter in the history of Türkiye. This reception was not just an event; it was a testament to the unity, strength and cultural richness that define the republic, marking it as an extraordinary milestone in my memory.

The grandeur of the celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye unfolded at the renowned Cipriani in New York, hosting around 1,300 guests in a jubilant reception orchestrated by the New York consulate. As the master of ceremonies for this significant event, the bestowed honor resonated deeply, imprinting memories that will be eternally etched in my heart.

The evening commenced with a profound silence dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the visionary founder of the republic, and his comrades. The echoes of the U.S. national anthem and the Turkish National Anthem set the stage for a night filled with patriotic fervor. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s heartfelt congratulatory message, broadcasted on a giant screen, encapsulated the essence of a century marked by resilience and triumph.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Washington Hasan Murat Mercan took the stage, reflecting on the journey from the War of Independence to the republic’s current standing on the international stage. His words resonated, emphasizing the strength of unity and echoing the spirit of the nation’s historic struggle.

A work from "Anatolia Full of Mystery" photography exhibition, New York, U.S., Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Gratitude permeated the air as Ambassador Mercan extended special thanks to the Turkish American community, acknowledging their unwavering support during challenging times, notably the assistance provided after the Feb. 6 earthquakes. “Your presence gives us strength,” he affirmed, underscoring the significance of solidarity in shaping the nation’s destiny.

New York Consul General Reyhan Özgür added another layer to the narrative, intertwining the 100th anniversary of the republic with the 500th anniversary of the Foreign Affairs Organization. Türkiye, she proclaimed, has evolved into a formidable force in international politics, known for its independence, strategic influence, and diplomatic prowess.

In a display of global recognition, Özgür highlighted Türkiye’s pivotal role in conflict resolution and mediation, emphasizing the country’s reputation and trust in the international community. “Our republic is making a strong start to the new century,” she declared, acknowledging the challenges ahead.

The sentiments were echoed by New York Mayor Eric Adams, who extended his wishes for an even more successful century for the Republic of Türkiye. Grateful for the Turkish community’s contributions to the U.S., he emphasized the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration.

Amid these stirring speeches, the night was adorned with the soulful melodies of clarinetist Serkan Çağrı and his band, offering a musical backdrop to the festivities. Additionally, guests had the privilege of immersing themselves in the captivating photography exhibition titled “Anatolia Full of Mystery” by the talented photographer Resul Çelik, further enriching the celebration with a visual journey through Türkiye’s cultural tapestry.