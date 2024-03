The inaugural chime of a newly constructed church bell echoed near Iraq's historic city of Ur, signaling efforts to attract pilgrims back to a nation boasting one of the globe's oldest Christian communities.

The church is part of a complex that rises from a desert plain in the shadow of the pyramid-shaped Ziggurat of Ur, a city traditionally believed to be the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham that was visited by Pope Francis three years ago.

Construction of the church is to be completed this month. Last week, the large bell was fixed into its steeple, which is made of traditional Iraqi yellowish mud brick. Workers polished the large, brightly-colored stained-glass windows.

On his historic visit to Iraq in March 2021, Pope Francis held an inter-religious prayer at a site in Ur believed to have been the house of Abraham – the father of Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

A drone view shows the Ibrahim Al-Khalil Church, which was built to attract tourists and Christians to the ancient city after the Pope visited Ur in 2021, Iraq, March 3, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

His visit was a moment of hope for a Christian community that once numbered around 1.5 million but has shrunk to the low hundreds of thousands in the two decades since the 2003 U.S. invasion that triggered years of sectarian bloodletting.

"The Pope's visit to Iraq, especially to Dhi Qar Governorate and the ancient city of Ur, was of historical importance," said Shamil al-Rumaid, director of antiquities in Dhi Qar province.

"This church was built ... near the archaeological sites of the ancient city of Ur so that large numbers of our Christian brothers from all countries of the world can come to visit," he said.