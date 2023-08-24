One of the earliest water channels in history dating back 8,200 years was discovered during the excavation work carried out in the Bornova district of Izmir.

With the collaborative support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Bornova Municipality, and Ege University, the ongoing excavation efforts at Yeşilova and Yassıtepe mounds are progressing into a new season.

Past excavations have progressively uncovered the historical layers of nine consecutive settlements spanning up to 8,500 years, offering glimpses into the dietary habits of Izmir's earliest inhabitants. Mussels, toxic lionfish, sea urchins, oysters, and clams—these ancient residents embraced seafood much like their modern counterparts.

Recently, during the exploration of Yeşilova Mound, an archaeological milestone emerged in the form of an ancient water channel—constructed 8,200 years ago. It was ingeniously revealed that the pioneering city dwellers manually redirected the watercourse, channeling it right into their immediate vicinity.

Lead archaeologist, Zafer Derin, a faculty member at Ege University's Department of Archaeology, provided insights into this captivating discovery. "Here at Yeşilova Mound, the site of Izmir's inaugural village settlement, our current focus is deciphering the nuances of their urban planning. The excavation brought to light a canal, spanning 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) in width, traversing through the heart of the settlement. With stone-lined edges and an elevated earthen embankment, this architectural marvel persisted over eight millennia—spanning four generations."

"The canal eventually silted over time, yet its legacy endured, as evidenced by Roman-era efforts to channel water through the same area using conduits. The canal's grandeur is emphasized by its expansive width, and the settlement developed harmoniously on both flanks. By carefully accommodating potential flooding, the settlement demonstrated unparalleled foresight. Our measurements have identified the canal's length at 220 meters, although we've only managed to uncover a fragment because of the dense accumulation of gravel within."

Derin highlighted the significance of the settlers' urban planning prowess.

"The pioneers of this city ingeniously harnessed water accessibility, masterfully shaping their environment. Their urban blueprint might just be a pioneering instance in Anatolian history, showcasing their exceptional adaptability," he added.