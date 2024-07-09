Our choices can redefine our lives. This statement holds particularly true in Hollywood, where career trajectories can hinge on pivotal decisions. Many renowned actors have managed to steer their careers away from potentially damaging projects by making thoughtful choices. Despite the allure of iconic roles, saying no has often proved beneficial for their long-term success. Here's a closer look, as outlined by Independent writer Adam White, at actors who avoided career-damaging films:

Margot Robbie - 'Ghost in the Shell'

Margot Robbie's decision to portray Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad" instead of accepting the lead role in "Ghost in the Shell" was met with controversy. The latter film faced criticism for casting Scarlett Johansson, a non-Asian actress, in the lead role, which sparked backlash over whitewashing in Hollywood.

Timothee Chalamet - 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Timothée Chalamet, star of "Dune," disclosed that Leonardo DiCaprio advised him against drugs and superhero movies. He chose to avoid being typecast in superhero roles, a decision that has allowed him to explore diverse genres and solidify his position as a successor to DiCaprio in the industry.

Joaquin Phoenix - 'Doctor Strange'

Marvel Studios reportedly considered Joaquin Phoenix for the role of Doctor Strange, which ultimately went to Benedict Cumberbatch. Negotiations between Phoenix and the studio were extensive but inconclusive for reasons unknown. Phoenix's decision not to pursue the role kept him free to pursue other projects and maintain his unique career trajectory.

Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Joker" during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jan. 19, 2020 . (Getty Images)

Zendaya - 'Alita: Battle Angel'

Zendaya was initially considered for the lead role in "Alita: Battle Angel," but she opted out, leading to Rosa Salazar taking on the role instead. While the film achieved moderate box office success, it remained uncertain whether Zendaya's involvement would have significantly impacted her career positively.

Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, U.S., May 06, 2024. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Bradley Cooper - 'Green Lantern'

Bradley Cooper auditioned for the role of Green Lantern, a superhero film that later starred Ryan Reynolds. Missing out on the role proved beneficial for Cooper, as the film's reception was notably poor, avoiding potential damage to his career.

Anne Hathaway - 'Cats'

Anne Hathaway, fresh off an Oscar win for "Les Misérables," was initially set to star in Tom Hooper's "Cats" but withdrew from the project at the last minute. Despite a star-studded cast, "Cats" was a critical and commercial flop, sparing Hathaway from potential negative association.

Anne Hathaway attends "The Idea Of You" Screening & Conversation 92NY, New York City, U.S., April 28, 2024 . (Getty Images)

Charlize Theron - 'Showgirls'

Charlize Theron turned down a role in "Showgirls," a decision supported by director Paul Verhoeven who felt she wasn't suited for the part at the time. The role eventually went to Elizabeth Berkley, and Theron's career continued on a different path, leading to her eventual rise as a Hollywood A-lister.

Natalie Portman - 'Lolita'

At just 14 years old, Natalie Portman declined the role of Dolores Haze in Adrian Lyne's adaptation of "Lolita," a film that received unfavorable reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

Actress Natalie Portman poses during a photocall ahead of the opening preview for Christian Dior's "Miss Dior Exhibition - Stories of a Miss" at the Roppongi Museum, Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Rachel McAdams - 'Fantastic Four'

Rachel McAdams was reportedly close to landing the role of the Invisible Woman in "Fantastic Four" before ultimately missing out to Jessica Alba. Similarly, Saoirse Ronan was considered for a role in the same film series but didn't secure the part. Both actresses went on to build successful careers in diverse roles outside of the superhero genre.