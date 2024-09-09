As part of the Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year 2024, the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul is hosting the exhibition titled "World of Paintings." This exhibition, open from Sept. 19 to Dec. 31, showcases the work of artists from the Fine Arts Department of the Hungarian Academy of Arts.

Featuring 24 painters across three generations, the exhibition presents a snapshot of contemporary Hungarian painting. It highlights the artists' rich visions, adherence to various movements and styles and the diversity of techniques used.

Hungarian painting has historically bridged Eastern and Western art from its emergence in the Middle Ages to the present day. Although closely connected with European art, it has also linked Eastern and Western artistic traditions. Starting with Adam Manyoki, known for his late Baroque portrait work in the 18th century and extending to contemporary practices, Hungarian painting carries forward the traditions of major European movements. This includes modern, abstract, experimental and newly surrealistic representations.

The exhibition is curated by Peter Stefanovits, Jozsef Szurcsik and Tibor Iski Kocsis.