A ceremony was held at the Hungarian National Assembly marking the inclusion of Turkish as one of the language options on the audio guide used by visitors to the Parliament building, one of the most visited historical sites by foreigners in Hungary.

The ceremony was attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Budapest Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu and Hungarian National Assembly officials.

In her speech at the ceremony, Ambassador Ekşioğlu stated that the Parliament building is both the gem of Hungarian tourism, the favorite of Turkish tourists visiting Budapest, and the heart of Hungarian democracy.

Considering the strong historical roots of the recently thriving Turkish-Hungarian relations and friendship, Ambassador Ekşioğlu pointed out that the lack of a Turkish guide for visitors would be a significant deficiency.

"Ignoring the days spent in Türkiye by the heroes of the Hungarian national independence struggle, whose statues are located outside this building, would mean disregarding their memory. Especially when it is considered that Lajos Kossuth, who is one of these heroes and after whom the square in front of us is named, wrote the foundations of the Hungarian Constitution in Kütahya," she said.

Emphasizing that this significant deficiency has been overcome with the support of the Budapest Yunus Emre Cultural Center (YEE) and the cooperation of the Hungarian Parliament, Ambassador Ekşioğlu said: "Turkish tourists, artists and official delegations visiting Budapest will be able to listen and learn about the glorious history of the Hungarian freedom and democracy struggle in their own language, Turkish," she added.

It was also stated at the ceremony that the Turkish audio guide service will contribute to the 2024 Türkiye-Hungary Mutual Cultural Year activities and visitors from Central Asian countries to Hungary, who is an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), can also benefit from this opportunity.

The Hungarian Parliament, which is considered the third-largest parliament building in the world, was visited by 700,000 tourists in 2022.