Actor Ian Smith, who has played the character Harold Bishop in the iconic Australian soap opera "Neighbours” since 1987, has announced his retirement after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 86-year-old actor revealed the diagnosis in an interview with 10 News First on Network 10, which broadcasts the series in Australia.

The interview broadcast on Monday was recorded last week, the network said on Tuesday.

Smith filmed his last episode two weeks ago and said farewell to the other cast members on his final day of shooting, the network said.

"It isn’t just my last day in ‘Neighbours,’ it’s my last day of work,” Smith told 10.

Smith said he was being treated for a rare form of lung cancer known as pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

"I found out a few months back that I have cancer, that I have a very aggressive, non-fixable cancer and they expect me to die,” Smith said.

The producers of " Neighbours,” which is set on fictional Ramsay Street in suburban Melbourne, used social media to confirm Smith’s departure.

"Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop,” the program posted on Monday.

Smith's final episodes will be broadcast in Australia and Britain, where the program found its largest audience, in April next year, the network said.

"Neighbours” executive producer Jason Herbison paid tribute to the actor and how he ended the role, which has come and gone from the storyline several times over the decades.

"The way the residents of Ramsay Street feel about Harold is how we all feel about Ian – we couldn’t love him more than we do,” Herbison said in a statement.

"Despite the challenges he was facing with his health, he wanted to give Harold a proper sendoff. It was a very emotional moment on set as we paid tribute to him and the incredible contribution he has made to the show,” Herbison said.

The network described Smith as the "heart and soul of the show.”

"Ian has brought joy, laughter and inspiration to audiences all around the world for decades,” the network said in a statement.

"Along with the cast and crew and all his fans from around the world, we will support Ian in any way we can during this difficult time,” it said.

"Neighbours” first screened in 1985 and has become Australia’s longest-running drama series. It has been sold to more than 60 countries.