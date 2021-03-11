In photos: A year of COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey

It has been one year since Turkey reported its first COVID-19 cases. Despite success in the fight, a new surge raises concerns as the country seeks to balance normalization with prevailing measures to curb infections.
Municipality workers wearing protective suits sanitize a taxi in Karaağaç district against the coronavirus near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Edirne, Turkey, March 10, 2020.
Hairdresser Oğuz Kutlu disinfects scissors as he applies a treatment on his customer Pinar Ersin's hair. Both can be seen wearing protective masks, on the first day of the reopening of his hair salon which was closed since March 21 amid the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 11, 2020.
A basket with free food is seen as it is lowered from the window of Jeffrey Tucker, a British expatriate living in Istanbul, as a sign of social solidarity with poor and homeless people in need amid the coronavirus outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2020.
Cardboard reads, "Those who have the means, add. Those who need, take."
Members of the Gevaş Public Health Center vaccination team walk back to their vehicle through the snow after a house call to vaccinate a resident of Kayalar village, in Van, Turkey, Feb. 11, 2021.
