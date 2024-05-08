The art world is mourning the loss of one of its masters. Frank Stella, aged 87, passed away on Saturday, May 4, at his home in Manhattan's West Village. His wife, Dr. Harriet E. McGurk, stated that the cause of death was lymphoma.

When we heard of Frank Stella's passing, the lights of the modern art scene dimmed, and our emotions became complex. Stella was a bold and pioneering figure who shaped the contemporary understanding of abstract art. His loss signifies not only the departure of an artist but also the end of an era, a paradigm. However, it is important to remember Stella not just as one of the giants of abstract art but also as a legend remembered for his creativity, innovation and courage.

Born in 1936 in Malden, Massachusetts, Stella became a name to reckon with in the art world. Catching attention for his early interest in art, Stella displayed a bold and experimental attitude from the outset of his career, pushing the boundaries of abstract art. His long and prolific career left a deep mark on the art world, establishing him not only as a painter but also as a sculptor and printmaker.

Let's take a closer look at Frank Stella's life and explore his unique journey and impact on the art world.

The early years

Hailing from a first-generation Italian American family, artist Frank Stella was born on May 12, 1936, in Malden, Massachusetts. The eldest of three children, Stella's roots trace back to Sicily and Calabria in southern Italy.

His passion for art and creative perspective began to draw attention at an early age. While receiving his first art education at Phillips Academy in Andover, he had the opportunity to develop his aesthetic sense and artistic vision. Later, he gained academic depth in his art understanding by obtaining a bachelor's degree in history from Princeton University. Stella moved to New York in 1958 and quickly became recognized for his bold and innovative approach, pushing the limits of abstract art and challenging traditional artistic concepts.

Early trips to New York art galleries were a turning point for Frank's artistic sensibilities. He found himself deeply influenced by the abstract expressionists he encountered there. His admiration for these artists remains strong, as evidenced by his statement: "I still love the artists I grew up loving. For me, there’s nothing quite like Barnett Newman, Jasper Johns, and Kline and de Kooning." One specific encounter stands out: In 1958, Stella witnessed Jasper Johns' captivating debut solo exhibition at the Leo Castelli Gallery. The paintings, a blend of expressionistic techniques with flags and targets as subjects, left a lasting impression. While Stella gravitated toward the core message of the works, the use of geometric forms also resonated with him. "It was hard not to be impressed," he later remarked.

Stella's now-iconic black stripe paintings made their debut in 1959. These works challenged traditional notions of painting by featuring a rigorously ordered sequence of stripes. Executed in bold enamel paint with the wide strokes of a house painter's brush, the paintings offered a striking contrast between their industrial materials and their meticulous composition. The same year, these groundbreaking works were included in the prestigious "Sixteen Americans" exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, solidifying Stella's arrival as a major force in the art world.

A person looks at American artist Frank Stella's “Concentric Squares” during a media preview at Christie's, New York, U.S., May 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

First solo show at Castelli

Before discussing Frank Stella's first solo exhibition at Castelli Gallery, it's important to mention their first encounter, which was also connected to the "Sixteen Americans" exhibition at MoMA, as I mentioned earlier, where Stella was a last-minute addition.

Castelli met Frank Stella, whom he would always present as his second discovery (the first is Jasper Johns), in September 1959.

In Annie Cohan Solal's book "Leo & His Circle: the Life of Leo Castelli" Castelli recounts a meeting with Stella as follows: "Robert Rosenblum had told me about this young artist whose work he had seen a few days earlier. It was an unusual work, and I absolutely had to go and see it. Frank was just 23 years old and had just graduated from Princeton. I went to his studio and had an extraordinary shock there. They were black paintings made of black stripes, each stripe separated from the other by a thin space. Stella's harsh and violent abstraction had an extraordinary effect on me. Then I realized that the origin of these stripes lay in the stripes in Jasper Jones' flags. Stella himself confirmed this. I immediately offered him to come to my gallery."

Castelli continues: "I don't know whether recklessly or wisely, I told Dorothy Miller that I had discovered a young painter who had completely captivated me a few days earlier and that I wanted her to come with me to visit his studio. We went there together. 'This young man must be in my exhibition,' she said, but at that time the final list of artists for the exhibition, which was to open two months later, in December 1959, was being made. 'I don't think it's right for a 23-year-old boy who has never been in an exhibition before to start his career with MoMA. I think it's very dangerous for this boy, who will suddenly find himself in a very important place, and it will probably mean he loses his chance for the future,' I replied. 'Leave it to me, if he's really strong he'll pass the test,' was her reply. In fact, I had already marked the date in my calendar for the first exhibition I would organize with Stella's black paintings. What was my exhibition going to be then? 'Don't worry, you'll find something else to exhibit, but I have to take him,' she said. I found something else to exhibit and she took Stella. In fact, the museum bought a painting by Stella at that time, but with great difficulty. Barr threatened to resign and they never bought another Stella again for many years after that. The statement of the acquisitions committee was as follows: 'Let me tell you from the beginning that we are going to throw this painting into the cellar and never look at it again!'"

Frank Stella, on the other hand, summarizes his experiences during these years in very short sentences. "The late fifties and the entire sixties were an extraordinary period. You could be a nobody, and then, with the help of absolute passion, you could become a household name; all you needed was audacity!"

In 1960, Stella's first solo exhibition at the Leo Castelli Gallery solidified his position as a dominant force in the art world. The exhibition expanded his audience and greatly impacted art lovers.

Three series of striped and shaped paintings, known as "Black," "Aluminum" and "Copper," were crucial in the transition from abstract expressionism to minimalism. Stella famously said, "What you see is what you see," which became a well-known phrase in the art world.

Donald Judd, a minimalist colleague of Stella, admired the aluminum paintings and compared them to slabs. In his writing, Judd praised Stella's paintings and their ability to push the boundaries of what was possible in art, stating: "Criticism is pretty much after the fact. Frank Stella's paintings are one of the recent facts. They show the extent of what can be done now. The further coherence supersedes older forms."

Shaped canvases: Breaking the mold

During the 1960s, Frank Stella experimented with shaped canvases, which became a defining characteristic of his work. His "Irregular Polygon canvases" (1965-1967) and the "Protractor series" (1967-1971) challenged the traditional rectangular format by taking on polygonal or curved shapes. These unconventional canvases interacted differently with their surroundings and pushed the boundaries of what a painting could be. Stella's artistic curiosity wasn't limited to reinventing the canvas. He also created large-scale metal constructions like the "Hadid" series (1967) that echoed the geometric principles in his paintings. This blurred the lines between painting and sculpture, demonstrating a desire to break free from conventional artistic boundaries. Printmaking was another important part of Stella's practice. He developed innovative techniques and explored diverse materials, resulting in unique and complex prints that mirrored the formal concerns of his paintings and sculptures.

During his career, the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) played a significant role in showcasing Frank Stella's work. After the inclusion of his "Black Stripe Paintings" in the "Sixteen Americans" exhibition in 1959, MoMA continued to endorse his work. Solo exhibitions like "Frank Stella" (1970), the first retrospective of the young artist at the age of 33, cemented his position as a major influence in the art world. Apart from MoMA, he also had solo shows at prestigious institutions worldwide, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Tate Modern in London and the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam.

In the 1970s, Frank Stella's art compositions became more complex and started to include global influences. His "Hindistan Series" during that period took inspiration from Indian architecture and textile patterns, indicating Stella's growing interest in exploring art forms beyond the Western tradition. Stella's fascination with form continued with the "Polish Village Friendship Series" from 1970 to 1973, a series of large-scale works inspired by traditional barns. Stella's artistic journey continued to evolve throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

His "Cones and Columns" series from the 1980s and the "Mootenburg Series" from 1983-1987 demonstrated his continued fascination with geometric forms and architectural references. He also took on large-scale projects, such as creating monumental sculptures like the "Bent Propeller" in 1989 for the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, Texas. Stella's enduring legacy is a testament to his creative vision and contributions to the art world.

American artist Frank Stella stands at the Wuerttembergischer Kunstverein, Stuttgart, Germany, Sept. 20, 2001. (AP Photo)

A life of experimentation

Stella's legacy extends far beyond his years. He wasn't just an artist who painted stripes on black canvases; he was a revolutionary figure who redefined entire artistic mediums.

Stella's influence can be seen not only in the vibrant art world of today but also in the way we view art itself. He challenged the very definition of painting, sculpture and printmaking, pushing the boundaries of what these forms could be. His shaped canvases hang on museum walls, defying the traditional rectangle. His monumental sculptures grace public spaces, demanding attention with their bold forms and vibrant colors. His innovative prints showcase a mastery of technique and a relentless pursuit of artistic exploration.

But beyond the technical innovations, Stella's true gift was his dedication to pushing boundaries. He wasn't content to follow the established path; he carved his own, one filled with audacious experimentation and a refusal to be confined by convention. This unwavering dedication continues to inspire generations of artists to explore their own creative horizons, challenge the status quo and paint their own masterpieces, whatever form those masterpieces may take.

Frank Stella's name will forever be etched in the annals of art history. He was a titan of modern art, a true innovator and a constant reminder that the most captivating art is often born from a relentless pursuit of something new, something different, something entirely groundbreaking. His work continues to inspire awe and ignite artistic passions, ensuring that his legacy will shine brightly for generations to come.