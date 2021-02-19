Pictures of the Year: AA’s 'An open door to Europe' named finalist

Photojournalists from Turkey’s leading news source Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday were recognized by Pictures of the Year (POY) International.
Anadolu Agency's team received the finalist award in the category of Local Team Picture Story of the Year with the photo series “An Open Door to Europe.”
Photojournalists Şebnem Coşkun, Elif Öztürk, Arif Hudaverdi Yaman, Gökhan Balcı and Onur Çoban’s 20-image photo series depicts a group of asylum-seekers in Turkey’s northwestern border province of Edirne hoping to go to Europe.
A child tries to sleep as asylum-seekers wait in Edirne, Turkey for an opportunity to make their way to Europe, March 7, 2020.
The awards are given in various categories after being reviewed by an expert jury in the field of press photography every year.
An irregular migrant tries to destroy wire fence at Pazarkule Border Gate to enter Greece in order to reach Europe, at Turkey's border with Greece in Edirne, Turkey, March 1, 2020.
