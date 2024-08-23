The restoration of the iconic wooden Trojan Horse statue at the entrance of the ancient city of Troy in the Tevfikiye village of Çanakkale in western Türkiye is set to be completed by the end of the month, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The 5,500-year-old site, home to one of history's most famous legends, will see its restored monument unveiled during the Çanakkale Cultural Route Festival, scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.

The 15-meter-high (49.21-foot-high) statue, symbolizing the wooden horse described in Homer’s epic "Odyssey," was first proposed by the then-director of the Çanakkale Museum, Ilhan Akşit, and construction began in 1973.

The statue, made from pine timber, was completed and opened to visitors in 1974. It allows visitors to step inside and experience the legendary trick that led to the fall of Troy in the Trojan War, as detailed in Homer’s "Iliad" and "Odyssey."

Over time, the statue had suffered wear and tear. The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, initiated the restoration process, carried out by teams from the Bursa Surveying and Monuments Directorate. The worn-out parts have been replaced, and the surface has been polished, with the restoration nearing its final stages.

Rıdvan Gölcük, director of the Troy Museum, emphasized the significance of the Trojan Horse in global culture. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Gölcük remarked, “The tale of the Trojan Horse, a strategic ruse described by Homer, has become one of the most enduring symbols in the world.”

Gölcük provided insights into the statue's history: "In 1974, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism proposed the idea of building a wooden Trojan Horse on this site. Since then, it has become not just a symbol of Çanakkale but one of Türkiye's top 10 cultural icons. Its fame has even transcended national borders."

The ancient city of Troy attracts nearly 1 million visitors annually, many of whom take photos inside the wooden horse.

Gölcük noted that the statue was constructed to reflect the original story as closely as possible: "It is built entirely from wood, with no steel construction, which makes it vulnerable to aging. As the 50th anniversary of its construction approached, the ministry decided to undertake a full restoration. The goal is to have the wooden horse ready for the opening of the Çanakkale Cultural Route Festival."