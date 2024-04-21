Imany, celebrated for her triple-platinum debut "Shape of a Broken Heart," is set to captivate music enthusiasts in Türkiye with tracks from her newest release, "Voodoo-Cello."

The French singer of Comorian descent will take the stage as part of Feelin Good events organized by Turkish Yapi Kredi bank marking its 80th anniversary.

Imany performed at Istanbul's Volkswagen Arena in 2018, mesmerizing audiences with her soulful voice and performance.

Imany's tour will kick off at Ankara’s Oran Open Air Stage on June 4.

It will be followed by performances at the Izmir Kultur Park Open Air Theater on June 5, Istanbul Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open Air Theater on June 7 and the Antalya Open Air Theater on June 8.

In her music, Imany touches on various subjects like love, women's rights, climate change and political struggles around the world.

Nadia Mladja, better known by her stage name Imany, is a French pop-soul recording artist of Comorian descent. She released two albums, The Shape of a Broken Heart (2011) and The Wrong Kind of War (2016), which blended soul and folk with incredible panache. Penning a hit, “Don’t Be So Shy,” as the girl power anthem for the film "Sous les jupes des filles" ("Under the Girls' Skirts"), directed by Audrey Dana.