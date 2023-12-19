The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has revealed its list of the top 10 most popular TV series of 2023.

The list was curated based on the criterion of consistently holding top positions in the exclusive weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout the year for shows releasing new episodes in 2023.

IMDbPro rankings rely on real page views by over 200 million monthly visitors worldwide to IMDb.

'Gen V'

The 10th of the list, the series focuses on young superheroes attending university. These youngsters undergo various tests to become superheroes, pushing their physical and moral limits. Following these tests, they compete with each other to settle in the best cities.

'The Bear'

This year, the third season of the show portrays the story of young chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto navigating the overwhelming responsibilities of running a small business, dealing with stubborn staff and tense family relationships.

'Ted Lasso'

The eighth of the list, the series depicts the story of a man hired to manage a British soccer team, concluding with its fourth season.

'The Fall of the House of Usher'

The seventh on the list, this horror-drama series portrays an affluent family dynasty built by two ruthless siblings aiming to secure their fortunes and futures, but it begins to unravel as their heirs inexplicably start dying one by one.

'One Piece'

Adapted from the anime and manga of the same name, this live-action series follows the adventure of the amiable pirate Monkey D. Luffy, portrayed by Inaki Godoy, in search of the legendary One Piece treasure.

'The Mandalorian'

With three seasons aired, the show explores the events occurring in the 30-year gap between the VI and VII films of the Star Wars series.

'Black Mirror'

The anthology series showcasing humanity's worst traits and the dark sides of its greatest innovations released its sixth season episodes this year.

'Succession'

The HBO series concluded its fourth season, narrating the tale of Logan Roy and his four children managing one of the world's largest media conglomerates in New York, revolving around money, power, politics and family values.

'Ahsoka'

A part of the Star Wars universe and a spin-off from "The Mandalorian," the series is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and centers around Ahsoka Tano's adventures.

'The Last Of Us'

The most watched of the list, the series tells the story of Joel and 14-year-old Ellie, the last survivors in a post-apocalyptic world, and is set to be adapted into a film in 2024.