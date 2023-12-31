In the 100th year of the Republic of Türkiye's establishment, it left its mark on large-scale projects on different continents, carrying Turkish culture to every corner of the world.

The Institute organized hundreds of activities aimed at promoting Turkish culture and language with over 90 representations in over 60 countries.

The international position of Turkish culture was strengthened across diverse geographies, from literature to art, history to cinema.

As part of sports diplomacy, the Institute promoted Turkish culture during an NBA match in the United States and organized various gastro diplomacy activities from South America to Europe.

Foreign mission chiefs, bureaucrats, artists and chefs came together in Turkish cuisine.

From Africa to the Balkans, "Turkish Film Week" programs presented high-quality works of the Turkish cinema industry to film enthusiasts. The Institute also organized events themed around popular Turkish TV series in many countries.

Yunus Emre Institute in Ontario, Canada, organized a program for Mehmet Akif Ersoy Memorial Week. Dec. 21, 2023. (AA Photo)

Global representations

In 2023, through its foreign representations primarily in Asia, South America, the Middle East and South Asia, the Institute expanded its international network of activities.

The Yunus Emre Institute was honored with the "State Superior Honor Medal" due to the cultural activities organized by its representations in Romania contributing to the enhancement of relations between Türkiye and Romania.

In addition to special commemorative events dedicated to significant figures such as Aşık Veysel Year and Mevlana Year, the Institute carried out activities commemorating anniversary celebrations declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Through activities themed around the Republic, specifically held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, the heroic epic of the Turkish nation was conveyed through events spanning various fields from history to literature.

Millions learn Turkish language

Since its establishment, the Institute has acquainted millions of individuals with the Turkish language and culture through in-person and online Turkish courses, the "Tercihim Türkçe" Project, the Turkish Teaching Portal and activities in the field of Turkology.

The increasing global demand for Türkiye and Turkish culture in 2023 was met through Turkish language teaching activities at Institute centers and online platforms. As the Republic of Türkiye approaches its second century in 2024, the Institute aims to expand its representation and establish lasting connections through the Turkish language.

Building hearts

Yunus Emre Institute President Şeref Ateş, in his assessment, of Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighted that the Institute began operating in the Balkans in 2009 and mentioned that in 2023, they introduced Turkish culture in a broad geographical area with over 90 representations in more than 60 countries.

Ateş, reflecting on the 14-year journey embarked upon with the mission of "introducing Türkiye's cultural heritage," said: "During this period, as an Institute, we opened Türkiye's cultural doors to the world and showcased the richness of Türkiye's deep-seated civilization through various activities.

"Through numerous cultural diplomacy initiatives, we contributed to strengthening the Türkiye brand by narrating the story of a great and powerful Türkiye on the international stage," he added.

"With activities shaped by Yunus's philosophy, we first 'got acquainted' and then 'built hearts.' We conducted valuable efforts to highlight Türkiye's tourism potential and cultural values, aiming to make our country a focal point for foreigners," he continued.

Discussing the Institute's plans for 2024, Ateş said: "In 2024, as in previous years, we plan to reach even more people and increase the number of those who are devoted to Turkish culture and speak Turkish on the international stage."