Iran is a country woven with contradictions: It seeks to protect itself by closing off to the outside world, yet sometimes expresses an aesthetic admiration for the West. This complexity is visible not only in its politics but also in the tiles of its mosques, the murals of its palaces and even in the poems children memorize. If Iran is considered a “paradoxical country” in the modern sense, this complexity is most clearly revealed through its art and culture.

In Iran, elementary school children memorize the poetry of great masters like Hafez and Saadi Shirazi. They frequently visit the graves of these poets, reading their verses aloud with rhythmic movements. Remarkably, these children engage with and appreciate these extraordinary works of Persian literature written over 600 years ago. This practice is more than education; it keeps cultural memory alive and deeply admirable.

For centuries, Iranians have steadfastly incorporated their traditions into daily life. Every Nowruz, families gather around tables to recite poetry. Persian poetry here is not a burden carried through time but a living mental practice – a shared consciousness built on a common cultural reference. Poetry does not express an individual’s emotions alone; it conveys a society’s collective spirit and a language that has remained constant over centuries.

Chehel Sotoun

The lands known today as the Islamic Republic of Iran have hosted dozens of civilizations in the past: the Persian Empire, the Sasanians, the Abbasids, the Umayyads, the Ilkhanids and the Safavids. In the early 16th century, under Shah Ismail and the Safavid dynasty, Shiism was adopted as the official sect, triggering a significant transformation in Iran’s artistic face.

Chehel Sotoun palace in Isfahan, Iran, Oct. 23, 2014. (Shutterstock Photo)

Figurative scenes, animal depictions and massive palace murals – traditionally uncommon in Islamic art – began to emerge as a new visual language influenced by Shiism. A striking example is the Imam Mosque, completed in 1629, where tile panels inside the prayer hall feature surprising motifs like monkeys, tigers and figures carrying wine bottles. Figurative representations, typically avoided in Islamic art, are conspicuously displayed facing the qibla, an unusual choice given Islamic art’s traditional avoidance of figural imagery in sacred spaces.

This openness becomes even more evident in the Chehel Sotoun Palace, built around 1647. The wall paintings depicting ambassadorial receptions show compositions influenced by European painting techniques. The use of perspective, surface arrangement and figurative density demonstrates that these buildings were open to the West diplomatically and aesthetically. While Iran sought to preserve its Islamic heritage, it simultaneously incorporated Western visual codes into its palaces and places of worship.

Trace of light

Amid the spread of figurative influences, the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque, built in the late 19th century in Shiraz, stands out as a remarkable exception. Even during a period marked by Westernization in art, this mosque remains faithful to traditional Islamic aesthetics.

A beautiful morning view of the prayer hall at the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque (Pink Mosque). (Shutterstock Photo)

As the morning sun floods the mosque’s interior, the stained glass windows create a kaleidoscopic play of colors across the floors, columns and walls. This is not mere decoration but an expression of a metaphysical relationship with light, symbolizing divine presence and spiritual contemplation.

Every stained glass pane and curved column symbolizes visual harmony and an aesthetic balance with the divine. Nasir al-Mulk reminds visitors that worship is not just ritual but a discipline of the mind. It is a significant example of how traditional Islamic art persisted resiliently into the modern era.

Geometry, intuitive mathematics

This intellectual aesthetic is expressed not only in architecture but also in abstract geometry. Girih patterns represent the intersection of aesthetic and mathematical thought in Iranian art. Iranian craftsmen do not merely decorate – they construct order.

These patterns, created by interlocking five basic geometric shapes, closely resemble the “quasicrystal” symmetric systems identified in 20th-century Western mathematics. Yet Iranian masters applied these complex geometric systems centuries earlier. The designs are non-repetitive yet rhythmic, whispering the concept of infinity both visually and intellectually.

Iran’s unique balance

Reading Iran’s aesthetic history as merely influenced by the West would be misleading. The 17th century was a period when global art generally absorbed Western influences. Yet Iran managed to establish a unique balance within its contradictions. It neither fully opened to the West nor closed itself to the East.

The tension between a figurative tile panel and a geometric girih pattern does not signify cultural confusion but rather an aesthetic resistance. Iran desires to remain true to its roots while simultaneously yearning to engage with the outside world – a sentiment palpable when interacting with its people.

This tension is most visible in its art: a dynamic that does not abandon tradition but also flirts with innovation. Iran’s cultural production is not simply a celebration of the past; it confronts contradictions head-on. The balance between tradition and modernity, loyalty and curiosity, is felt as a continuous conflict in its art, poetry, architecture and crafts.

Shared aesthetics

Strikingly, this contradiction extends beyond mosques to Armenian churches, such as the Vank Cathedral in New Julfa. Similar animal figures and patterns appear there, indicating that Muslim and Christian artists worked together, transcending religious boundaries in their aesthetic language.

Holy Savior Cathedral (Vank Cathedral) in Isfahan, Iran. (Shutterstock Photo)

However, this shared artistic production seems less like hybridization and more like a search for balance. Iran here strives to remain itself while also listening to a different visual language.

Iran’s unique chemistry

These examples reveal the clash between Iran’s aesthetic admiration for the West and its devotion to a distinctive visual language. This tension is sometimes interpreted as contradiction, sometimes as creative hybridization. In any case, this paradox is precisely what makes Iran’s cultural output unique and extraordinary.

Iran is therefore a surprising and complex country to understand because its aesthetics are not merely a matter of taste but a confrontation shaped by history, belief and identity. It neither rests solely on the past nor surrenders entirely to the future.

Sometimes it compromises with tradition; sometimes it seems to imitate it – but ultimately, it produces a language entirely its own. The tension between a figurative tile panel and a geometric pattern is, in fact, Iran’s internal conflict – and it is this conflict that lifts Iran beyond the ordinary.

To truly understand Iran, one must look beyond museums, palaces and gardens; one must grasp the silent logic within its patterns, the angle of light inside its mosques, the reasons children memorize poetry and why sometimes a figure should not be there at all. Iran’s unique cultural chemistry emerges precisely from these contradictions.