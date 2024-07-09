Bruce Dickinson, the vocalist of Iron Maiden, author, musician and businessperson, will join music enthusiasts at Küçükçiftlik Park on July 19.

The rock star, who is also a pilot, producer and fencing athlete, will be performing for the first time in Türkiye as part of the European Tour of his new solo album "The Mandrake Project."

Joining Dickinson on stage will be Roy Z on guitar, Dave Moreno on drums, Tanya O'Callaghan on bass guitar and Mistheria on keyboards.

The opening act for the concert will be the Maltese band led by Cenk Durmazel.

The first track of the album, "Afterglow of Ragnarok," was released on vinyl accompanied by an 8-page comic book. The track also includes an original version recorded by Dickinson of Iron Maiden's "If Eternity Should Fail," which was featured on the album "The Book Of Souls."

Fans and music lovers alike can look forward to an electrifying performance by Bruce Dickinson and his talented band at Küçükçiftlik Park, promising an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.