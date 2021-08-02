Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

by REUTERS Aug 02, 2021 12:04 pm +03 +03:00

Taking advantage of the better weather, many migrants are embarking on the precarious voyage across the Mediterranean. But vessels belonging to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are coming to the rescue.

Migrants wait in a boat at sunrise to be rescued by the crew of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months as weather conditions have improved.

Injured and sick migrants and their family members are evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant cries for help after jumping off an overcrowded wooden boat and trying to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant is helped onto the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued from a wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns when he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, waits to be evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants try to swim to the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after they jumped off their overcrowded wooden boat during a rescue operation in international waters off the coast of Tunisia, July 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People wait in a boat to be rescued by the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants swim towards a RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 after jumping off an overcrowded wooden boat, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Libyan girl, who suffered burns in a fire on a boat of migrants, waits to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat await rescue by the Sea-Watch 3 and the French NGO SOS Mediterranee migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An injured migrant receives medical attention on board the Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A migrant boy with fuel burns on his face sits in a rigid-hull inflatable boat operated by the Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A young migrant girl cries during a rescue operation conducted by Sea-Watch 3 in the Maltese search and rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya, July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) crew members from the Sea-Watch 3 distribute life jackets to migrants in a small wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A crew member from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 takes part in an operation rescuing migrants from a small wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued from a wooden boat in the Maltese search and rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya, July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A RHIB crew member from the Sea-Watch 3 distributes life jackets to migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea-Watch 3 after being rescued, July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants return to their wooden boat from a Libyan Coast Guard vessel after Sea-Watch 3 took over a rescue operation, July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants rest on the deck of the Sea-Watch 3 after their rescue, July 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants wait in a wooden boat to be rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 in international waters off the coast of Libya, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Libyan man, who suffered severe burns while he fought a fire on a boat of migrants, and his daughter, also injured in the fire, wait to be medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the Sea-Watch 3, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Migrants wait in a boat to be rescued by the Sea-Watch 3 in international waters off the coast of Libya, July 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

