In photos: Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Taking advantage of the better weather, many migrants are embarking on the precarious voyage across the Mediterranean. But vessels belonging to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) are coming to the rescue.
Migrants wait in a boat at sunrise to be rescued by the crew of the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.
Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months as weather conditions have improved.
Injured and sick migrants and their family members are evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 30, 2021.
