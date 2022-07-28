Bringing nearly a thousand works by more than 150 artists together, an art project organized by a Turkish e-commerce platform is offering art enthusiasts the opportunity to purchase a limited edition piece by artist Ismail Acar. Only 300 copies of the work, titled "Kaftan," have been produced.

Regarded as one of the pioneers of the Turkish realism movement with his realistic paintings, paper carvings and sculptures, Acar presents his piece in collaboration with the Art for Goodness Association, which aims to disseminate art to the wider masses and strives to provide opportunities for new graduates of fine arts universities.

Trendyol Art, the art platform of Turkish e-commerce heavyweight Trendyol, showcases a range of valuable pieces produced by artists in an array of disciplines including paintings, prints, engravings, photography, sculptures, glassware, ceramics, illustrations and graphics. The platform strives to make contemporary art more "accessible" by removing the boundaries of time and space.

Ismail Acar has had hundreds of solo exhibitions and has participated in many group exhibitions, with his works showcased in museums, private collections and galleries throughout Europe and many parts of the world, but says the prospect of collaborating with the e-commerce platform was exciting.

“We have made a very meaningful collaboration with Trendyol Art, which makes art more accessible for art lovers. The influence of art is very strong. We are rapidly starting to feel this power in the developing digital world. These developed projects mean that contemporary art reaches a wider audience 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and increases awareness. Therefore, in addition to exhibitions, fairs, auctions, galleries and similar formations, I hope that such projects will increasingly continue in the digital world,” Acar said.

Acar's "Kaftan" series was created using the serigraphy printing method. Produced as a special limited edition, the pieces in the “Kaftan” series are 100x70 centimeters in dimension and certified by the artist.

Worn by a number of cultures throughout world history, the kaftan is a type of robe or tunic. They were traditionally made of wool, cashmere, silk or cotton. The light-weight garment was especially popular during the Ottoman Empire, serving as a symbol of royalty. Kaftans were generally worn by the sultans and Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent's kaftans notably consisted of complex woven fabric. Quality silk fabrics from Bursa were usually preferred in the production of kaftans.

Acar earlier prepared and gifted an oil painting entitled "Phoenix" to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The president and first lady Emine Erdoğan appreciated the work featuring the mythological bird that is reborn from its ashes.

Acar defends the idea that the rich heritage of Turkish culture should be recognized by artists and that it must be shared with the world. He defines his artistic style as "new iconism," a concept that opposes the ideas brought by over-consumerism and celebrates cultural values.

In addition, he depicts one of his greatest inspirations, Istanbul, by blurring images that walk the line between dreams and reality, fantasy and truth. His unique style and penchant for blending traditional themes and universal patterns make him a leading artist among his contemporaries and a favorite among well-known collectors, including American pop icon Madonna. He sometimes interprets elements from history such as portraits of the Ottoman ruling class through a modern lens. One of these pieces is “Mehmet Pasha,” a trio of portraits of an Ottoman official, the first in formal attire donning medals, a sash and a fez; the second in a black uniform without the fez or accessories and the third bare-chested, with likely battle scars and a fez on his head.

Acar recently bought twin castles located 25-30 kilometers (15-18 miles) from the city of Bordeaux in France, with the aim of transforming the property into the "Ismail Acar Art School."