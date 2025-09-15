At one of the world’s largest classical music festivals, the BBC Proms, Israeli conductor Ilan Volkov, leading the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, made a heartfelt appeal to end the suffering in Gaza. Volkov spoke out about the ongoing crisis, highlighting the devastating impact on innocent Palestinians.

During the concert held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, Volkov addressed the audience, expressing deep anguish over the situation. “My heart has been in great pain every day for months,” he said. “I come from Israel. I live there. I love it. It is my home. But what is happening now is atrocious and horrific on an unimaginable scale.”

Responding to some audience members who reacted negatively to his political comments, Volkov firmly stated, “You can go if you don't want politics. Politics is a part of life.”

Volkov continued, painting a grim picture of the current humanitarian crisis: “Innocent Palestinians being killed in thousands, displaced again and again, without hospitals, without schools, not knowing when the next meal is."

He emphasized that the situation in Gaza cannot be resolved by Israelis, Jews, or Palestinians alone. Addressing the audience directly, Volkov pleaded, “I ask you, I beg you all to do whatever is in your power to stop this madness. Every little action counts while governments hesitate and wait. We cannot let this go on any longer. Every moment that passes puts the safety of millions at risk."

The speech came amid ongoing tensions at the BBC Proms, where earlier a group named “Jewish Artists for Palestine” staged a protest against the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s perceived pro-Israel stance, causing a pause in the concert.