The Governorship of Istanbul recently presented a book in the quality of an encyclopedia to introduce the peerless heritage of one of the most influential architects in the history of Islamic and Ottoman architecture, Mimar Sinan, to younger generations, compiling the genius architect's oeuvre of works.

Published in Turkish and English, the book "Istanbul and Mimar Sinan" tackles the architect's life under four chapters: Sinan's life, Ottoman architecture, Sinan's engineering works and aqueducts, and finally, the manuscripts about Mimar Sinan, which is penned by the master of architecture Suphi Saatçi. The book also contains high-quality photos from enthralling landmarks.

The introductory part of the book also highlights Mimar Sinan's great techniques: "The constructions of the largest complexes of Sinan finished in a short time, in six to seven years, while the construction of great Renaissance chapels contemporary to Sinan's capital works such as Süleymaniye and Selimiye Mosques lasted for hundreds of years, was an unprecedented process in world architectural history. In this respect, the power, dynamics and work discipline of Ottoman construction technology is worth giving credit."

Mimar Sinan lived during the 16th century and served as the chief architect of the Ottoman Empire under three different sultans: Suleiman the Magnificent, Selim II and Murad III. During his career, Mimar Sinan designed and oversaw the construction of more than 300 buildings, including mosques, palaces, schools, hospitals and other public works.