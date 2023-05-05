Daily Sabah logo

Turkish defense industry leaves its mark on centenary of republic

by Daily Sabah with AA May 05, 2023 7:49 pm +03 +03:00

Türkiye's national determination to become a self-sufficient country in defense led to the acceleration of domestic projects and the strengthening of its defense industry, as foreign dependency has decreased; 80% of Türkiye's defense materiel is indigenous now.

Notable Turkish defense industry products include the new Altay Tank, Hürjet, ANKA, the aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu, the game-changing Bayraktar TB2, the 5th-generation fighter KAAN (pictured) and the stealth unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma. The high-tech weapons systems play an important role in meeting the needs of friendly and allied countries, as well as being used in domestic and international operations, undisclosed location, Türkiye, May 1, 2023. (AA File Photo)

AA

On Sept. 3, 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended TEKNOFEST BLACK SEA 2022, held at Samsun Çarşamba Airport. Erdoğan signed the Bayraktar, Kızılelma and Hürkuş planes.

AA

The world-renowned Bayraktar TB2.

AA

The Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet flying at TEKNOFEST 2023.

AA

The new Altay tank.

AA

ATAK attack helicopter.

AA

The ATAK helicopter firing its weapons.

AA

The T129 ATAK and the T-625 Gökbey helicopters flying together.

AA

The Turkish navy's flagship TCG Anadolu carrier.

AA

The locally produced Bayraktar TB2 (R), Kızılelma (2nd L) and Hürjet (L).

AA

AA

AA

The Aksungur UAV.

AA

AA

Hürkuş

AA

The stealth ANKA-3 high-capacity bomber UAV.

AA

