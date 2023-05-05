Turkish defense industry leaves its mark on centenary of republic

Türkiye's national determination to become a self-sufficient country in defense led to the acceleration of domestic projects and the strengthening of its defense industry, as foreign dependency has decreased; 80% of Türkiye's defense materiel is indigenous now.

Notable Turkish defense industry products include the new Altay Tank, Hürjet, ANKA, the aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu, the game-changing Bayraktar TB2, the 5th-generation fighter KAAN (pictured) and the stealth unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma. The high-tech weapons systems play an important role in meeting the needs of friendly and allied countries, as well as being used in domestic and international operations, undisclosed location, Türkiye, May 1, 2023. (AA File Photo)

