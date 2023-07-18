The Istanbul Dialogue Museum has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a member of the prestigious International Council of Museums (ICOM). This esteemed membership will enable the museum to actively engage in preserving cultural heritage and promoting it on a global scale.

The museum, known for its dedication to fostering dialogue, understanding and tolerance, offers an interactive experience for its visitors. Its mission is to encourage individuals to question their prejudices, foster empathy, and gain insight into the lives and perspectives of different individuals.

Two immersive exhibits, "Dialogue in the Dark" and "Dialogue in Silence," are at the heart of the museum's efforts to offer unique experiences to its visitors. "Dialogue in the Dark" enables participants to engage in conversations and interactions in complete darkness, allowing them to understand better the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals. On the other hand, "Dialogue in Silence" provides a setting where participants communicate without words, gaining a profound understanding of the daily struggles faced by the hearing-impaired community.

By joining the ICOM, the Istanbul Dialogue Museum will have a greater platform to promote cultural inclusivity, diversity and accessibility. Its participation in international events and collaborations will enhance its capacity to contribute to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage globally.

The museum's commitment to promoting empathy, questioning biases and creating an inclusive environment aligns perfectly with ICOM's mission of fostering cooperation among museums worldwide and advocating for the significance of cultural heritage in society.