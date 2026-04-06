A special exhibition organized as part of the 8th International Istanbul Children and Youth Art Biennial has opened in Beyoğlu, inviting visitors to explore works inspired by the theme "Sanatını Mutlulukla Buluştur" (“Bring Your Art Together with Happiness”). The exhibition, highlighting children’s inner worlds and their role in fostering social hope, will remain open through April 30.

Curated by state artist, professor Devrim Erbil, the biennial brings together the creativity, imagination and free expression of children and young people from around the world. One of its main events is the Beyoğlu exhibition, hosted by the local municipality and held at Istiklal Art Gallery.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Mayor Sefer Karaahmetoğlu, Biennial Director Gazi Selçuk, Art Committee Chair Kader Akçay and participating young artists.

Speaking at the event, Karaahmetoğlu emphasized the municipality’s commitment to art, citing the belief that a society without art loses a vital lifeline. He invited residents to visit the exhibition throughout April.

Selçuk said the biennial received approximately 69,000 applications, with 5,300 children selected to participate. He added that the main venue, supported by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, has been fully prepared and open to visitors since the beginning of the month.

Akçay highlighted Beyoğlu’s cultural significance, describing it as a place of constant activity and aligning it with the biennial’s “Art is Life” motto. Painter İsmail Acar also encouraged students, families and educators across the country to attend the monthlong event.

A standout moment of the opening was the performance titled “Happiness Is on the Wing of a Bird,” staged by students from Aydın Doğan Fine Arts High School. The presentation drew strong interest from attendees.