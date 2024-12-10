Since its opening on Dec. 11, 2004, Istanbul Modern has welcomed over 10 million visitors and provided free art education to more than 1 million children and young people. As the museum celebrates its 20th anniversary, it marks this milestone with record visitor numbers and prestigious awards.

According to information from Istanbul Modern, the museum has hosted nine collection exhibitions, 84 temporary exhibitions, 45 photography exhibitions and 17 international exhibitions since its opening. Nearly 1 million children and young people have participated in over 1,000 free educational programs. Additionally, the museum has organized 3,500 events across various disciplines, and its cinema has screened nearly 4,000 films.

Oya Eczacıbaşı, chair of the board of directors of Istanbul Modern, shared her thoughts in a statement: "It brings us immense joy to have established the art museum we dreamed of 20 years ago, one that attracts long queues and bears the signature of a world-renowned architect. With the unique contributions of our artists, our museum has hosted Türkiye's multicultural heritage and universal values for 20 years. By offering an innovative and multifaceted museum experience, we strive to bring art to a wider audience each year. We believe that the dynamic and innovative spirit of our 20-year-old museum will continue to contribute to the future, further strengthening its impact."

Istanbul Modern reached a remarkable milestone in 2024 by welcoming 1 million visitors. The year began with the exhibition Timeless Curiosities, which opened up space for emerging artists. In contrast, Olafur Eliasson’s "Your Unexpected Encounter" exhibition was presented as a special event for the museum's 20th anniversary.

In the Photography Collection, the year began with Ozan Sağdıç's "The Photographer's Testimony" exhibition and will conclude with İzzet Keribar's Journey of Colors exhibition. To mark the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan relations, a unique installation titled Between Worlds by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota was also featured.

"Dusk to Dawn, Bosporus," by Olafur Eliasson, 2024, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Educational spaces, initiatives

In the new museum building, Istanbul Modern has developed dedicated educational spaces. These include the "Discovery Area," inspired by works from artists in the museum’s collection; the "Eco Art Lab," which hosts workshops focused on nature and recycling and the "Studio STEAM," a cross-disciplinary learning space centered on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. These spaces are designed to engage both young people and adults with art in new ways.

Istanbul Modern Cinema, the first cinema established under a museum roof, has screened nearly 4,000 films across 428 programs over the past 20 years. In addition to film screenings, the cinema hosts discussions and publications on film history and contemporary cinema culture. It has also featured exhibitions.

Since its establishment, Istanbul Modern has received 46 national and international accolades. In the past year, the new museum building and its programs garnered numerous prestigious awards. Architectural Digest listed Istanbul Modern as one of The 2024 Masterpieces, while National Geographic named it one of the Top 20 Cultural Venues.

The museum won the "Building of the Year" award in the cultural architecture category from ArchDaily and received the "Best of the Best" title from the Architecture MasterPrize. At the World Architecture Festival (WAF), it took first place in the "Completed Buildings-Culture" category. The museum was also honored with the "Excellence in Museum Practice Award" by the International Committee for Museums and Collections of Modern Art (CIMAM) for its In the Footsteps of a Dream educational program.

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Istanbul Modern is preparing a book titled A Museum’s Story: Istanbul Modern. Written by author Mehmet Altun, the book chronicles the museum’s founding, its impact on modern art in Türkiye and its contributions to the cultural and artistic landscape. Enriched with narratives from the founders, artists, curators and museum staff, the book aims to shed light on the collective memory of the museum.