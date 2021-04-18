In photos: UK bids farewell to Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Charles follows the coffin as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip during his funeral at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.