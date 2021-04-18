Daily Sabah logo

In photos: UK bids farewell to Prince Philip

by Agencies Apr 18, 2021 1:16 pm +03 +03:00

Britain's Prince Charles follows the coffin as it makes its way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

(AP Photo)

Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Peter Phillips, Prince William, the Earl of Snowdon, Prince Harry and Tim Laurence follow as the coffin is brought in for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

(AP Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip during his funeral at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

(Reuters Photo)

Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip followed by members of the royal family entering St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Anne follow the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover (not pictured) during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral.

(Reuters Photo)

Pupils and staff of Gordonstoun School cast a wreath into the Moray Firth on the day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at Hopeman Harbour, Elgin, Scotland.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the funeral of her husband on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles walks behind the hearse, a specially modified Land Rover, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery are pictured on the day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry follow the hearse towards St. George's Chapel during the funeral.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the military stands on the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

(Reuters Photo)

Members of the royal Family follow the hearse during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles and members of the royal family walk behind the hearse on the grounds of Windsor Castle during the funeral.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view of the military band parade on the day of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip near Windsor Castle in Windsor.

(Reuters Photo)

A military hat rests on the coffin of Prince Philip as it is transported by the hearse during the funeral.

(Reuters Photo)

The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip arrives at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, Britain.

(Reuters Photo)

The coffin of Britain's Prince Philip is taken into St. George's Chapel for a funeral service, in Windsor, Britain.

(Reuters Photo)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of her husband during his funeral service at St. George's Chapel.

(Reuters Photo)

