Istanbul Modern's latest exhibition, "Timeless Curiosities," places a spotlight on how contemporary technologies and digital culture shape the thoughts and creative processes of artists.

Focused on digital culture, "Timeless Curiosities" brings together artists who incorporate original elements in their work and maintain experimental perspectives while showcasing innovations in their productions. Reflecting on the impact of digital transformation on our lives, the exhibition presents the perspectives of artists who have witnessed this process.

Featuring the works of 16 artists, artist duos and collectives who embrace digital culture as a common element in their creative processes and prioritize experimenting with new technologies, the exhibition explores topics traditionally addressed in art since cave paintings, now influenced by digitization, thereby carrying art history from the past to the future.

Curated by Ümit Mesci and Nilay Dursun, the exhibition includes works by artists such as Cem A., Atıf Akın, Ozan Atalan, Kerem Ozan Bayraktar, Mehmet Berk Bostancı, Cihad Caner, Yasin Arıbuğa-Toprak Fırat, Beste İleri, Alican Inal, Yelta Köm, Ebru Kurbak, Oddviz, Özcan Saraç, Ahmet Rüstem Ekici-Hakan Sorar, Meltem Şahin and Berkay Tuncay, who utilize both physical and digital mediums for their expressions.

Reflecting on the exhibition, curator Ümit Mesci stated: "The artworks in 'Timeless Curiosities,' particularly those contributing to young artists' productions, address themes prominent in art production throughout history such as nature, history, architecture, urbanism, identity, and society. The works reflecting the effects of digital culture are examined as links in a narrative chain that can be traced from the earliest periods of art history to the present."

Mesci further emphasized: "The exhibition aims to document how expression techniques facilitated by digitalization transform artists' perspectives on various themes. Focusing on questioning rather than reaching absolute conclusions, the exhibition highlights the unique elements in artists' research and narratives."

The artworks of Istanbul Modern's new exhibition "Timeless Curiosities," Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Award-winning projects

Curator Nilay Dursun highlighted the impact of the "Young Productions in Digital Art" program, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on the research and development process of the exhibition. Dursun pointed out that the program brought together young artists from various disciplines under the umbrella of digital production, emphasizing its significance in Istanbul Modern's initiatives to support young artists.

Dursun elaborated: "As we prepare for the opening of our new museum building, this program was instrumental in initiating Istanbul Modern's multifaceted collaborations with young artists. Projects prepared by participants throughout the program, focusing on Istanbul and its surroundings, were also evaluated within the exhibition. We are presenting Yasin Arıbuğa-Toprak Fırat's 'Serendipity' and Beste Ileri's 'SENTIMAP Istanbul,' both recipients of production support, to the audience for the first time in this exhibition."

3 perspectives under scrutiny

The artwork in the exhibition, relating to the main themes in Istanbul Modern's collection, is grouped under three frames without strict boundaries.

The first section of the exhibition provides an opportunity for viewers to reevaluate familiar topics from different perspectives, stemming from the new narrative possibilities facilitated by digitalization. Focused on language and expression, this section explores new critical thinking habits introduced by digital tools.

The second theme examines areas of debate concerning nature and history through the lens of digitalization and constantly evolving technological tools. Artists exploring these themes at the intersection of science and art delve into fields such as archaeology and philosophy while incorporating the guidance of artificial intelligence and similar technologies.

The final section, grounded in architecture and urbanism, gains significance within the exhibition. Sensory landscapes specific to Istanbul, along with components forming the city's topography sometimes overlooked, are analyzed with the assistance of digital tools. This section includes works specifically focused on the museum and its immediate surroundings, offering viewers diverse experiences.

Exclusive productions

The exhibition presents eight works by seven artists and artist duos to the audience for the first time. Additionally, other works adapted to the exhibition space enrich its offerings. Artists such as Cem A., Atıf Akın, Mehmet Berk Bostancı, Yasin Arıbuğa-Toprak Fırat, Beste Ileri, Alican Inal and Meltem Şahin showcase their works for the first time in this exhibition. Parallel events supported by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Istanbul and Goethe-Institut Istanbul are also planned alongside the exhibition.