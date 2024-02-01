In a remarkable achievement for the cultural scene, Istanbul Modern has secured a coveted spot in National Geographic's "Best of the World" list. This recognition comes on the heels of the museum's inclusion in Architectural Digest's "2024 Marvels of Architecture" list earlier this month.

"In Istanbul’s Karaköy neighborhood, Renzo Piano’s 110,000-square-foot showplace for Turkish and international contemporary art wears a shimmering aluminum facade mimicking the Bosporus just outside its door. Enormous, glassy rooms hold oversized abstract paintings by Istanbul-born Fahrelnissa Zeid; bright, blocky sculptures by Ayşe Erkmen; and cutting-edge video works. The rooftop, with its café and infinity “pond,” offers dazzling vistas of Asia just across the water," the article said.

The museum shares the spotlight with esteemed cultural venues such as the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park in the Caribbean, the Genghis Khan Museum in Mongolia, Battersea Park in London and the Royal Collections Gallery in Madrid.