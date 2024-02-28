Istanbul Modern's "Museums Talk," interview series continues to host art professionals from Italy. The third guest of the series will be Lorenzo Giusti, the director of Bergamo Modern and the Museum of Contemporary Art (GAMeC). With his presentation titled "Thinking Like a Mountain," Giusti will meet art enthusiasts at Istanbul Modern on March 1.

The program, supported by the Italian Consulate General in Istanbul and in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Center, will provide information about GAMeC and the 9th Gherdeina Biennale, which is also curated by Lorenzo Giusti.

Apart from GAMeC, Giusti has been involved in various international contemporary art institutions and events such as Kunsthaus Baselland, Venice Biennale, Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana, Milan Triennale, and Palazzo Strozzi. He borrows the title of his speech, "Thinking Like a Mountain," from GAMeC's two-year project focusing on "sustainability" and "community."

Bergamo Modern

Opened in 1991 and continuing to welcome visitors in a 15th-century monastery building, GAMeC preserves both Bergamo's patronage culture and hosts approximately 3,000 artworks dating from the early 20th century to the present day. In addition to its main collection, it houses the Spajani Collection featuring prominent 20th-century artists such as Balla, Boccioni, de Chirico, Kandinsky and Morandi, the Manzu Collection donated to Bergamo by sculptor Manzu, the Succhi Collection focusing on the 1950s and 1960s, and works from the Accademia Carrara collection.

Lorenzo Giusti, the director of Bergamo Modern and the Museum of Contemporary Art (GAMeC). (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

To better respond to current and future needs, GAMeC will move to a new museum building in 2026. The architectural design of the new GAMeC building is undertaken by the architecture firm C+S, founded by Carlo Cappai and Maria Alessandra Segantini. The new museum building, located under the roof of the Small Sports Palace (Palazzetto dello Sport), will not only transform a sports center built in the 1960s but also showcase urban intervention.

'Museums Talk'

The "Museums Talk" series, initiated by Istanbul Modern in 2012, continues its legacy by spotlighting Italy. Having previously hosted international museum professionals from the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and France, the series now welcomes Italy as its first guest in the new building of Istanbul Modern.

In collaboration with the Italian Consulate General in Istanbul and the Italian Cultural Institute, this program explores the unique contributions, historical backgrounds, organizational structures and future strategies of Italian museums and cultural institutions.