The renowned Istanbul Modern continues its revered series, "Museums Talk," with a focus on Italy after three years of hiatus.

The upcoming guest in the program is Mauro Baronchelli, the Operations Director of Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana.

He will engage with audiences on Nov. 24, presenting "Pinault Collection in Venice: A Brief History."

Vibrantly highlighting the significance of Venice as one of the pivotal centers in the contemporary art world, Baronchelli will delve into the history and operations of Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana.

This event made possible with the support of the Italian Consulate General in Istanbul and in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute, promises insights into the evolving Pinault Collection, spanning nearly 50 years.

Mauro Baronchelli, the Operations Director of Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

Mauro Baronchelli, actively engaged in cultural policies in Bergamo, Italy, will share his involvement in various art disciplines and his dedication to facilitating young people's access to the arts. Having been part of the reopening process of Accademia Carrara during its restoration phase from 2008 to 2015, Baronchelli will articulate the exhibitions, functioning and future plans of Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana during his talk at Istanbul Modern.

Palazzo Grassi, initially constructed as a residence in the latter half of the 18th century along the Grand Canal, and Punta della Dogana, built in the 17th century as customs houses, stand as prominent landmarks in Venice.

Renowned architect Tadao Ando received the Pritzker Prize in 1995 for his restoration work on these structures, unveiling exhibition spaces that showcase the buildings' original architectures while integrating transformative elements and revealing layers of history.

Since the opening of Palazzo Grassi in 2006 and Punta della Dogana in 2009, they have been hosting the endeavors of the Pinault Collection. The recent addition of Bourse de Commerce in Paris further expands the outreach of the Pinault Collection, nurturing a dream of connecting with a broader audience.

With approximately ten thousand contemporary artworks, the Pinault Collection stands as one of the most significant in the world. Moreover, the ongoing programs at Teatrino di Palazzo Grassi in Venice since 2013 echo the collection's commitment to maintaining a year-round presence in the city.

Palazzo Grassi (also known as the Palazzo Grassi-Stucky) is a building in the Venetian Classical style located on the Grand Canal of Venice, Italy. (Photo courtesy of Istanbul Modern)

The "Museums Talk" series, initiated by Istanbul Modern in 2012, continues its legacy by spotlighting Italy. Having previously hosted international museum professionals from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, the series now welcomes Italy as its first guest in the new building of Istanbul Modern.

In collaboration with the Italian Consulate General in Istanbul and the Italian Cultural Institute, this program explores the unique contributions, historical backgrounds, organizational structures and future strategies of Italian museums and cultural institutions.

Representatives from esteemed institutions such as Castello di Rivoli Contemporary Art Museum (Turin), Punta della Dogana and Palazzo Grassi (Venice), Mambo (Bologna), GAMeC (Bergamo), Fondazione Prada (Milan and Venice) and MAXXI (Rome) engage with art enthusiasts, sharing insights into their respective fields.

The event, offering free admission and Turkish simultaneous translation, can be explored further through Istanbul Modern's website.