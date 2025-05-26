Istanbul Modern has been honored with the prestigious 2025 EMYA Portimao Award at the European Museum of the Year Awards (EMYA).

According to an official statement from the museum, the 2025 EMYA winners were announced during the award ceremony held after the EMYA Annual Conference, which took place from May 21 to 25 in Bialystok, Poland, at the Sybir Memorial Museum.

The EMYA jury recognized Istanbul Modern as one of Europe’s Museums of the Year for its outstanding practices in social responsibility, inclusivity, sustainability, intercultural dialogue, and democratic values.

Having received numerous international awards in previous years, Istanbul Modern was selected for the 2025 EMYA Portimao Award in recognition of its commitment to hospitality, inclusivity and fostering a sense of belonging within the museum experience.

A key factor in the jury’s decision was the museum’s modern and contemporary art collection, alongside its exhibitions and programs aimed at making art accessible to diverse segments of society.

Bringing art to society

Oya Eczacıbaşı, chair of the Istanbul Modern board of directors, emphasized the museum’s ongoing mission:

“Since our founding in 2004, we have continued working with the goal of bringing art closer to society. The special recognition we received from EMYA in 2009 was an important milestone, and this new award reflects our dedication to social responsibility and cultural dialogue. Every award we receive deepens our responsibility and strengthens our belief in expanding access to art for broader audiences.”

Past winners

Istanbul Modern joins a distinguished list of institutions honored with the European Museum of the Year Award in previous years. These include Spain’s Chillida Leku, Belgium’s Gruuthusemuseum, Norway’s University Museum of Bergen - Natural History, the U.K.’s Brunel’s SS Great Britain and Lithuania’s MO Museum.

Notably, Istanbul Modern was also granted a Special Commendation by EMYA in 2009.