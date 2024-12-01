The "Istanbul Mushaf," a monumental work of Islamic art and history created under the guidance of renowned calligrapher Hüseyin Kutlu and a team of 66 artisans over nine years, is now on display at the Presidential Library in Ankara.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 10-volume masterpiece embodies the aesthetic heritage of Islamic civilization. From its paper and ink to its calligraphy and illumination, every aspect of the mushaf reflects centuries of Islamic artistic tradition.

A mushaf is a handwritten or printed copy of the Quran. The term specifically refers to the physical manuscript or volume in which the holy book is written.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kutlu described the project as unparalleled in the 1,500-year history of the Islamic world. "The Istanbul Mushaf was realized under the proposal and patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It took nine years to complete," he said.

The Istanbul Mushaf incorporates elements from the most exquisite Quranic manuscripts created throughout Islamic history and geography. "It synthesizes everything found in historically significant mushafs, presenting them in 10 volumes," Kutlu explained. "We printed exact replicas using handmade, polished paper specifically produced for this project. Each cover, front page and decorative element reflects the artistic characteristics of its historical era."

The work features 11 different calligraphy styles and 62 unique page designs. "This is more than a book; it is a testament to the richness of our civilization," Kutlu said, noting that the mushaf has been officially entrusted to the Presidential Complex.

Explaining the need for the project, Kutlu lamented a historical neglect of Islamic civilization's achievements. "For nearly 300 years, we have oriented ourselves toward Western civilization, often disregarding our own heritage," he said.

Kutlu emphasized that Islamic civilization is vibrant and enduring, urging recognition of its legacy. "Much of our cultural wealth has been fragmented, scattered across collections and museums worldwide. This project reunites these elements to showcase the grandeur of our civilization," he said.

He called on the Islamic world to recognize its own heritage. "We don't need the so-called civilized West, which has exploited, colonized and destroyed. Today, their indifference to human suffering, as seen in places like Gaza, speaks volumes. We have a civilization to be proud of – a civilization rooted in justice and humanity."