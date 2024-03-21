In an operation conducted in the districts of Sarıyer and Arnavutköy in Istanbul, 396 taxidermied specimens of protected wild animals were confiscated. The suspect, identified as Ali H.Ü., who established a private museum by hunting and taxiderming animals domestically and internationally, has been apprehended.

Upon receiving a tip-off about an individual who decorates with the stuffed remains of killed wild animals as ornamental items and engages in their trade, the Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch initiated an operation after learning that hundreds of animals were taxidermied at two separate addresses in the Sarıyer and Arnavutköy districts of Istanbul.

During the raid conducted on Wednesday at the identified addresses, 396 pieces of processed ornamental items and taxidermied animals were seized. New details emerged during the operation, revealing that taxidermied specimens and trophies of wildlife were present. Consequently, Ali H.Ü. was apprehended as a "suspect." During the searches conducted at the addresses, various types of stuffed animals were seized, including deer, American antelope, bison, jaguar, crocodile, bear and mountain goat, with an approximate market value of TL 75 million ($2.3).

The suspect, who hunted endangered species both domestically and internationally and established a private museum for himself by taxidermy, was apprehended in Istanbul, Türkiye, on March 19, 2024. (AA Photo)

It was noted that the seized taxidermies were comprised of animals hunted domestically and internationally by Ali H.Ü., who is reported to be a professional hunter in more than 30 countries. It was also determined that the suspect, Ali H.Ü., shot and killed the last Anatolian tiger in Hakkari, Türkiye, and displayed its skin.

It was found that various types of animals, such as deer, leopards, bison, polar bears, crocodiles, lions, monkeys and jaguars, have assorted horns and animal teeth.

It has been revealed that the seized materials, including trophies, hides and items belonging to these creatures, will be handed over to the Directorate General of Nature Conservation and National Parks officials.