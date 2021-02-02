Top 10 hot and cold mezes in Turkey

These meatballs are special with a shell of thin bulgur as it is a craft of its own. It is part of the rich cuisine of the southeastern province of Gaziantep, which was listed on UNESCO’s “The Creative Cities Network.”
This vegan treat is quick to make and tastes amazing with some lettuce and lemon juice drizzled over it. Here’s the recipe to try it out yourself!
Literally meaning “Circassian chicken,” this is a mix of chicken, garlic, copious amounts of walnuts and some bread mixed to perfection. This dish together with many others makes for an essential part of Istanbul cuisine.
Tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and lemon juice get chopped down to a perfect hot mix to dip your bread in. Giving this one a shot and even incorporating it into your diet could benefit your health even.
Known in English as samphire or sea beans, they are actually succulents that get cooked for a very short time (blanched) and served with olive oil and some garlic. It is said that these and many other Turkish flavors have a certain umami flavor worth trying out.
Turkey is a treasure trove of different kinds of börek and paçanga is one of those. Stuffed with cured beef, tomatoes, peppers and cheese it gets all crunchy when fried. Here is the recipe, with some other ones to boot.
Unlike the classic kokoreç made out of lamb intestines sold as classic street food, this version is stuffed with different seafood.
