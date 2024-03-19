The Istanbul Cervantes Institute is set to host an evening featuring selections from Dominican poets on March 21, World Poetry Day. In collaboration with the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Türkiye and the Latin American Studies Research and Application Center at Ankara University, preparations are underway to present an anthology of Dominican poetry titled "Selection of Poems by Dominican Authors," which brings together the works of 11 prominent poets from various periods, marking the first translated collection of Dominican poetry into Turkish.

The verses of these poems will take readers on a journey through the cultural roots and characteristics of the Dominican people, exploring the experiences of migrants and their struggles for freedom. Additionally, the bilingual Spanish-Turkish anthology pays homage to the rich biological diversity of the Dominican Republic and the various manifestations of love. It aims to provide participants with an opportunity for an intimate acquaintance with the works and authors.

Ambassador Elvis Antonio Alam Lora of the Dominican Republic suggests that delving into a culture is best accomplished through literature. This belief underpins the creation of the "Selection of Poems by Dominican Authors." This collection of Dominican literature, translated into Turkish, aims to offer access to Dominican poems for those interested in understanding the country, which boasts several historical milestones in the Americas.

Ambassador Lora reflects on significant events, such as the proclamation of the first declaration of rights for natives and potentially humanity as a whole, along with what could be the earliest poetry in the New World, occurring on Dec. 21, 1511, the fourth Sunday of Advent. This project intends to make a lasting impression on Türkiye and its language, serving as a reference to Dominican poetry. The selection process for authors was meticulous, considering each author's intimate understanding and the essence of their poetry within the contexts of their respective eras.