A municipality in Istanbul plans to pay tribute to the brave Mexican rescue dog "Proteo" that passed away during a mission to find survivors in Adıyaman province, after the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 that claimed the lives of thousands in Türkiye.

"Proteo came from Mexico, miles away, and came to save our citizens under the rubble ... in these lands he had never known, and he succeeded," said Şükru Genç, the mayor of Sarıyer Municipality in Istanbul, according to a statement issued by the municipality.

"Proteo is now one of the names we owe our loyalty to. We want to include his statue in our park," Genç added, speaking at a memorial event held for "Proteo" and Japanese aid volunteer Miyazaki Atsushi, who died in the 2011 earthquake in eastern Türkiye.

The event took place at a park named after the late rescue worker Miyazaki and boasting his statue in Istanbul's Sarıyer district on the European side.

Proteo, a 9-year-old specially trained K9 for the Mexican search and rescue team, died after being severely injured in the line of duty in Adıyaman. Assisting Mexican military teams, the German shepherd rescued two people from the rubble. The Mexican government paid him tribute and called him a hero.

Sarıyer Municipality Mayor Şükrü Genç, Mexico's Istanbul Consul General Isabel Arvide, Japan's Istanbul Consul General Kasahara Kenichi and India's Istanbul Consul General Sudhi Choudhary attend the memorial service held for Japanese rescuer Atsushi Miyazaki who died in the 2011 Van earthquake, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2023. (AA Photo)

Proteo is the Spanish word for Proteus a prophetic sea god in Greek mythology who had the ability to change his shape at will. He was known for his wisdom and knowledge and was often sought after by mortals seeking guidance and advice.

Praising the international solidarity following the massive quakes in Türkiye, Genç said the solidarity has been "just like the 2011 earthquake in Van province."

"Japanese aid volunteer Miyazaki Atsushi died in the wreckage of Bayram Hotel, which was destroyed in that earthquake," Genç said. "He won the great love of the people of the region with his diligent work and kindness."

Miyazaki came to the rescue of earthquake victims in Van when it was struck by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Oct. 23, 2011, and extended his helping hand to people both as a doctor and an aid worker as part of the Association for Aid and Relief, Japan (AAR Japan). But a magnitude 5.6 quake jolted the city again on Nov. 9 and this second quake caused his hotel to collapse to rubble, and Miyazaki was badly injured. He was taken out of the pile of debris following intense rescue operations but succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

Event participants included India's Consul General in Istanbul Sudhi Choudhary, Mexico's Consul General Isabel Arvide, and Japan's Consul General Kasahara Kenichi, as well as the Sariyer Municipality Civil Defense Team.

Meanwhile, an animal rehabilitation center built in the Başiskele district of the northwestern Turkish province of Kocaeli was named after the late Mexican rescue dog.