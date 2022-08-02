Champion female Turkish athletes learn to become officer trainers

Champion Turkish female kickboxers undergo military training to become officer candidate trainers at the National Defense University Military Academy.
Zeliha Doğan, who won the low kick 52 kg championship at the World Cup and Nagihan Kalyoncu, who came first in the K-1 category in 65 kg, will serve in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as officer trainers after completing their own military training, Izmir, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)
Stating that every job has a challenge, Zelha Doğan said, "Sports training, as well as training in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are difficult in every way, but I do what I love. That's why those difficulties don't affect me much. I try to improve myself more to become a good military staff member."
Zeliha Doğan (L) and Nagihan Kalyoncu (R) sparing.
"Besides, I am in the Turkish Armed Forces as a student of the National Defense University, and I am undergoing military training. The training that I do in the national teams and my military training are accomplished with almost the same discipline and team spirit," explained Kalyoncu.
"The reason I chose the Turkish Armed Forces is because I am actually a fighter as I have been fighting for 11 years. I love my country and my flag very much, and I have been in a war for my country and flag for 11 years. I join the national team every year and represent Turkey in the world," said Kalyoncu.
