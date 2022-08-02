Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Champion female Turkish athletes learn to become officer trainers

by Daily Sabah with AA Aug 02, 2022 9:31 pm +03 +03:00

Champion Turkish female kickboxers undergo military training to become officer candidate trainers at the National Defense University Military Academy.

Zeliha Doğan, who won the low kick 52 kg championship at the World Cup and Nagihan Kalyoncu, who came first in the K-1 category in 65 kg, will serve in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as officer trainers after completing their own military training, Izmir, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2022. (AA Photo)

Stating that every job has a challenge, Zelha Doğan said, "Sports training, as well as training in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are difficult in every way, but I do what I love. That's why those difficulties don't affect me much. I try to improve myself more to become a good military staff member."

Four-time kickboxing world champion Nagihan Kalyoncu applies camouflage.

Zeliha Doğan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she won 18 Turkish championships in kickboxing, which she started in 2007, as well as two world and European championships.

Nagihan Kalyoncu, on the other hand, said that she started kickboxing in 2010, came first in the national team selections within two months, Turkish champion in the seventh month, and then went on to become world champion.

Zeliha Doğan is seen in military attire.

Zeliha Doğan (L) and Nagihan Kalyoncu (R) sparing.

"Besides, I am in the Turkish Armed Forces as a student of the National Defense University, and I am undergoing military training. The training that I do in the national teams and my military training are accomplished with almost the same discipline and team spirit," explained Kalyoncu.

"The reason I chose the Turkish Armed Forces is because I am actually a fighter as I have been fighting for 11 years. I love my country and my flag very much, and I have been in a war for my country and flag for 11 years. I join the national team every year and represent Turkey in the world," said Kalyoncu.

Female champion kickboxers Zeliha Doğan (R) and Nagihan Kalyoncu (L) prepare their fists.

Zeliha Doğan spectacularly flykicking a boxing bag.

Zeliha Doğan doing the splits.

Kickboxer Nagehan Kalyoncu is in position with a machine gun.

Four-time world champion Nagihan Kalyoncu training.

Champion kickboxer Zeliha Doğan (R) does a flying kick as fellow kickboxing champion Nagihan Kalyoncu (L) blocks.

Champion kickboxer Zeliha Doğan punches a boxing bag as she trains.

Champion female kickboxer Nagihan Kalyoncu trains in front of a Turkish flag.

The female kickboxing champions and other soldiers doing drills.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.