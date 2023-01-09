The Tel Aviv Embassy of Türkiye is hosting a historical exhibition unfurling "The Synagogues of Türkiye," in the historical building of the "Turkish Cultural Center" in Tel Aviv-Yafo.

The exhibition takes Israeli and foreign visitors to the religious sites of the Jewish community in different cities of Türkiye, especially in Istanbul. The photographs taken by the prominent artist Izzet Keribar, a Sephardic Jew, display the architectural features of the synagogues with the moments of worship, marriage and official visits held by the Jewish community.

The word "synagogue" originates from the Greek roots "syn," meaning "together and ago," bringing together to serve the idea of “to be together.”

Keribar told Anadolu Agency (AA) that even though the number of Jews living in Türkiye has decreased to nearly 13,000, there are many synagogues in the country.

Keribar said: "The synagogues across Türkiye, from Antakya to Central Anatolia, to Ankara, and especially the synagogues in Izmir's Havra Street, are timeless."

Noting that the exhibition was particularly welcomed by Israeli citizens of Turkish descent, Keribar added: "I can't explain the excitement of those coming from the Turkish Union (in Israel). They were thrilled to witness this exhibition."

As Keribar's photographs focus on synagogues, even the smallest one is precious to him, like a jewel.

Emphasizing the exhibition's importance for Turkish citizens and Jews in Israel to recognize this religious heritage of Türkiye, Keribar said: "Even those who have come from Türkiye and have lived in Israel for years do not actually know (of these synagogues). Yet people feel confident and happy when you vivify these historical places of worship."

Noting that it was also important for him to photograph and display these structures and turn them into books, Keribar added: "For example, Izmir is very interesting. Havra Street is magnificent. A synagogue was constructed every 10 meters (you can see it). Where else can you witness this? When you go inside these places, you can observe the ornaments and the 150-year-old touches of art. As a photographer, I am trying to unfurl these differences."

Keribar's "The Synagogues of Türkiye" photography exhibition will be open for art goers every Thursday and Friday at the Turkish Cultural Center.

"The Synagogues of Türkiye" photography exhibition by Izzet Keribar takes Israeli and foreign visitors to the religious sites of the Jewish community in different cities of Türkiye, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

Born in Istanbul to a wealthy Jewish family in 1936, Izzet Keribar started photography at an early age in 1952 after he learned the techniques from his elder brother Leon. The two wandered around the old districts of Istanbul and took photographs of the streets, landscapes and people. When he went to Korea in 1957 for military service, he developed his own approach to photography, forming his unique technique.

After taking a long break from photography following his return from Korea, Keribar returned to the lens in 1980.

As Türkiye's most important photographer with his archive of nearly 1.5 million photographs of the country and the world, Keribar was honored by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) as an "artist" in 1985 and "excellence" in 1988. He has opened many local and international exhibitions and prominent photography organizations around the world have awarded him for his keen eye. He has also been a jury member of many photography competitions.

In most of his interviews, the renowned photographer expressed how happy he was to have been born in Türkiye and to have grown up and lived with Turks.

He also shared that he never witnessed anti-Semitism in Türkiye, which has received Sephardic Jews cordially.

Keribar also won Türkiye's Presidential Culture and Arts Prize in 2018 for his art.