As neighboring countries, Türkiye and Georgia share many common historical and cultural legacies, which the Consul General of Georgia in Istanbul, Aleksandre Jishkariani, elaborated upon during his appearance as the eighth guest in Istanbul's Consulate Chronicles series.

Arriving in August 2023 to helm the consulate, Jishkariani brought with him a wealth of diplomatic experience, having previously served as the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Georgia to the State of Qatar, the consul of Georgia in Israel and also in the Republic of Estonia. Reflecting on his transition, he remarked: “Living in this wonderful city on the crossroads of Europe and Asia is truly different and a distinctive experience.” Despite the shift, he found adaptation seamless, attributing it to Istanbul's global and culturally diverse atmosphere, which envelops all with its unique hospitality and charm.

Close ties between Georgia, Türkiye

For Jishkariani, the cultural affinities between Georgia and Türkiye run deep, rooted in centuries of shared history and proximity. Drawing parallels, he noted the striking similarity in the ethos of hospitality between the two nations, epitomized by the Georgian tradition of "supra" and its Turkish counterpart, "sofra."

"Georgia and Türkiye are neighboring countries, and Georgians and Turks have lived side-by-side for centuries within one geographic zone. Hence, both countries are located at the juncture of East and West. Our cultures, traditions, hospitality and even national cuisines are close, intertwined, and influenced by each other. From ancient times, centuries of foreign invaders left their mark on Georgian cuisine. Georgian dishes now incorporate flavors and influences from the foods of Asia, Eastern Europe, Türkiye and the Mediterranean. In my opinion, Turks and Georgians have much in common. What especially strikes me in Türkiye, which is very similar to Georgia, is the hospitality of Turkish people, which is distinct and incredible. Georgians also cherish their guests. There is even a saying in Georgia that 'a guest is a gift from the God.' I found Turkish people very hospitable and welcoming," he explained.

"Georgian supra is a generous meal – a centuries-old gathering tradition that occupies the center of Georgian social culture. It was inscribed on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Georgia list in 2017. While there are many reasons to host a supra, its fundamental elements never change – through sharing food and wine, people share their happiness and respect, cherish their values, and console and cheer one another. It is extraordinary in its variety; depending on the region and occasion, the sequence of dishes may change, but the main idea behind it – communal sharing and sitting together for a meal – remains the same," he elaborated.

"In Türkiye, it is quite impressive that every Sunday family gathers together for breakfast – kahvaltı. Regardless of how busy they are, family members have to find time to spend at least one day a week with family. In addition, out of distinctive customs or traditions, I would like to mention the Turkish tea – çay culture. In Türkiye, tea is used almost everywhere and in every situation, and it is simply more than just a beverage. Serving and drinking tea is a form of socialization and a vivid expression of Turkish hospitality," Jishkariani added.

In exploring Turkish culture, music emerges as a shared passion. While Jishkariani admits to a limited grasp of the Turkish language, he acknowledges the allure of Turkish music, citing iconic figures like Tarkan and Hadise. He also lauds SAMIDA, a trio of Georgian descent.

"They are descendants of Georgians living in Türkiye and are performing truly enjoyable polyphonic songs in Georgian as well as in Turkish, and I think many people admire their songs in Türkiye," he said.

Jishkariani savors favorite such as Adana kebap and Iskender, drawing parallels to Georgian delicacies like khachapuri. However, his culinary repertoire leans toward Georgian cuisine, confessing his lack of expertise in Turkish cooking.

"Turkish cuisine is indeed very rich and delicious. I have tasted different traditional dishes, and I can say that each is tasty in its own way. For example, Adana or Iskender kebap, and the way fish is prepared in Istanbul is absolutely marvelous. The börek with cheese, which I find similar to the famous Georgian khachapuri. Turkish delights, of course, have a huge assortment, but I enjoy the kabak tatlısı – Turkish pumpkin dessert – the most. Unfortunately, I cannot cook any Turkish dish. I have more experience in preparing Georgian ones," he explained.

Venturing beyond Istanbul, Jishkariani has explored many cities of Türkiye: "The coverage area of the Consulate General of Georgia, in addition to Istanbul, comprises 14 districts in the Thrace and Marmara regions. Since August last year, I visited the cities of Kocaeli, Sakarya, Edirne and Bursa. Each city is unique and beautiful. However, Bursa was very impressive, with nice surroundings. There are so many stunning and wonderful places in Istanbul, starting from Fatih to Saryer, Bosporus, parks and forests, and the Princes Islands; it would be tough for me to point to only one," he elaborated.

As linguistic barriers dissolve, Jishkariani fondly recalls his introduction to the Turkish greeting:

"The first word I encountered was 'merhaba.' Georgians, as well as Turkish people, like to greet each other, even without knowing the person closely. In Georgian, merhaba is 'gamarjoba,' which comes from the word 'gamarjveba' – meaning victory. Therefore, while meeting, all Georgians greet and wish each other a successful and victorious day. The most difficult word I recently encountered is 'gerçekleştirmek,' to realize."

Despite his demanding schedule, Jishkariani indulges in Turkish series, drawn to historical dramas like "Resurrection: Ertuğrul," “Rise of Empires: Ottoman” and "Magnificent Century."

Historic monastery, library

Jishkariani also introduced us to a very important Georgian footprint in Istanbul, which is the Georgian Catholic Church that was established in 1861 in Şişli-Bomonti, in its current location, by Ahaltsiheli Petre Harisçiraşvili. Thanks to Harisçiraşvili's efforts, the church had its land, school, library and printing press. Georgian books were printed in the monastery in the 1870s. Apart from theology, foreign languages, pedagogy, pharmacy and medical education were also taught at the monastery school. This place was the first refuge for the Georgian government, whose independence was terminated in 1921 before it transitioned to Europe.

Anti-Bolshevik publications were printed in the printing press, most of which are now found in the monastery library. These books never reached Georgia, remaining a "mystery" in Georgian literary history. Simon Zazadze, the son of Paul Zazadze, who came to Istanbul to study, left his education halfway and embarked on a career in Istanbul. He made significant contributions to preserving these relics; much of the library has been reviewed. Conservation and classification work is still ongoing.

Simon Bey desired to digitize the library and pass it on to future generations, as his daughter Natali Zazadze is currently the library's manager.

"There was no such thing as being Catholic under the Russian regime. Religion was definitely out of the question. He had received his education in Venice regarding religion. Then he came here. The library acquired books from the entire monastery, thanks to my grandfather, father and brother," she explained.

During the Ottoman period, the Catholic Georgian Monastery became a place where Turkish Georgians learned to read and write. The "Georgian Brotherhood" was formed during those days. It was a meeting place for Georgians of all religions and levels. Moreover, in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, regardless of religion, she explained that everyone living nearby would come to this monastery to make their wishes.

Diplomatic relations

Delving into the consulate's priorities, Jishkariani underscored the burgeoning strategic partnership between Georgia and Türkiye, spanning energy, economy, trade, tourism, education, and culture. He highlighted the pivotal role of regional projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi Ceyhan Oil Pipeline (BTC) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway (BTK) in fostering connectivity and bolstering economic ties. Moreover, he expressed pride in the consulate's role in promoting bilateral cooperation and showcasing Georgia's cultural and tourism potential in Istanbul.

"There are 72 weekly flights from Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya to Georgia's cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi by three Turkish air carriers. Tourism is also developing steadily; Turkish citizens do not need visas to travel to Georgia or even cross borders with Turkish ID cards. Türkiye is among the top three investors in Georgia. The Consulate General of Georgia opened in Istanbul in 1998. Our main priority is to protect the rights and interests of Georgian citizens and legal entities and to promote the development of relations between Georgia and the Republic of Türkiye in areas such as economy, trade, humanitarian and cultural ties, tourism, and deepening ties with the diaspora." He explained that the consulate general is implementing various projects and activities to promote cooperation in the mentioned spheres and showcase Georgian tourism and cultural potential in Istanbul.