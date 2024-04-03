Every day, amid the bustling crowds that weave through Istanbul's iconic Istiklal Caddesi, the imposing edifice of the Istanbul Greek Consulate stands sentinel, its baroque and classical architecture capturing the gaze of passersby. Recently, as a guest in the esteemed Istanbul's Consulate Chronicles series, Consul General Ambassador Dr. Konstantinos Koutras opened the doors of the historic Sismanoglio Megaro, inviting us to explore its every corner, and details of his tenure in Istanbul.

Consul General Koutras, the enduring bond between two nations, Greece and Türkiye, rich in history and intertwined destinies, expresses a deep appreciation for Türkiye's cultural dynamism. Reflecting on his diplomatic journey, Koutras expressed pleasure at being among friends, noting his strong relationships with colleagues and journalists.

"It is a pleasure for me to be part of your invitees," Ambassador Koutras remarked: "Allow me to say to be found among friends, having an excellent relationship both with my colleagues serving in Istanbul and also with journalists. Having been the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens for four years, I have had daily contact with the press representatives, not only Greeks but also foreign correspondents accredited in Athens. And of course, Turks. I’m very happy to say that with most of them, we have developed friendly relations," he added.

Time in Türkiye

"I arrived in Istanbul at the beginning of Oct. 2023 and since it is my second mandate in Türkiye, having been in Ankara as First Secretary from 2003 to 2007, it has been like a coming back for me. I then served in Brussels at the Permanent Representation of Greece to the European Union, then back to the ministry in Athens, and finally, my last appointment before Istanbul was in 2016, New York, as Consul General," Koutras explained.

The ease with which Greeks can find familiarity and comfort in Türkiye is a situation that is valid for the Consul General. Indeed, the intertwined histories and shared cultural elements between the two nations provide a solid foundation for mutual understanding and appreciation.

"I could refer to traditions, the exquisite cuisine, the wonderful landscapes, the captivating views. I could also talk about history, and the significant presence of the Greeks in Istanbul, until a few decades ago, which many Turks remember nostalgically. Besides, as you may know, for a Greek, the city of Istanbul, the ancient Constantinople, is part of his tradition. Do not forget that Istanbul is still the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the head of the Orthodox Christian Church. Besides, the personality of Patriarch Bartholomew I, a leader acknowledged worldwide for his contribution, not only to religious matters but also to environmental and social ones, is a point of reference for the Turkish people as well and I am very happy to testify that he is highly regarded in Türkiye," he elaborated.

He also mentioned that the photographic exhibition by Robert McCabe at Sismanoglio Megaro is a sign of the power of cultural exchange in bringing people closer together.

"I would like to seize the opportunity to introduce you to a cultural event that will take place from April 1 to April 20 at Sismanoglio Megaro, the cultural center of Greece, in Istiklal Street. It is about an exhibition of the internationally renowned photographic work of Robert McCabe, an American citizen, who brilliantly captured images of Greece following the footsteps of history and archaeologists, including a significant number of photographs of archaeological sites, depicting the profound and enduring legacy of classical Greece. So this photographic exhibition will be opened to the Turkish public and not only, at the heart of Istanbul and I am sure that it will be a great contribution for both countries and their people to get closer through this cultural event," he explained.

(L-R) Consul General of Greece in Istanbul, Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin and the Press Attache of the Greek Consulate General, Yorgos Mamalos, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 1, 2024. (Photo by Betül Tilmaç)

Food feud

There's an endless culinary rivalry between Greece and Türkiye. Both sides claim ownership over certain trademark dishes. Of course, this rivalry isn't limited to just food; similar debates persist over many traditions and cultural elements. However, it's only natural for the two countries so closely intertwined to share many similarities in numerous aspects. The Consul General also was formally asked about his favorite dishes in Türkiye:

"This is an absolutely intriguing question for a Greek! Should I talk about dolma, döner, baklava? Or would you like me to answer the question if coffee is Greek or Turkish? These are absolutely crucial questions that also history has not given a clear answer yet. There are so many similarities among our cuisines! But allow me to say that these similarities are also another example of how close we are as people," he said.

"And the most palpable example is the willingness of both peoples to visit both countries reciprocally. Thousands of Turks visit Greece, the islands in particular, and the facilitation of them getting a seven-day visa, after the Declaration of Athens among President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be very helpful. On the other hand, a great number of Greeks visit Türkiye having the opportunity to be in contact with the hospitality and warmth of Turkish people," he added.

Turkish culture

The Consul General mentioned spending four years in Ankara before moving to Istanbul, particularly highlighting their residence in the bustling heart of the city.

"During that period, I had the occasion to visit many places. Since my coming back to Türkiye, I have been living in Istanbul and don’t forget that I live at the very heart of the city and I dare say the most crowded one, so when I want to relax I prefer places on the Bosporus shores, like Arnavutköy or the most picturesque places of Balat and Fener where you can touch history as well," he stated.

Despite limited Turkish language skills, he recalled basic greetings like "günaydın, merhaba, teşekkürler" but he added "Türkçe çok güzel ama çok zor!" ("Turkish is beautiful but very hard to learn!")

Of course, the topic also came to the famous Turkish series that the whole world is talking about.

"To be sincere, my free time is extremely limited so I do not watch television at all. Notwithstanding, I am well aware of the success that Turkish series have worldwide and in Greece as well. It is another way to know and be known by others and I would not be a pioneer if I argued that even through the series, society and the way of life of a country becomes more familiar to those who do not know it," he said.

Consulate's library

The library houses a significant donation of Greek Orthodox books, with the oldest dating back to 1610. Primarily theological texts in Greek dominate the collection, with a particular focus on Karamanlıca books – a writing system and literature developed by the Karamanlides, a Turkish-speaking Orthodox Christian community that historically resided in the Karaman region of Türkiye, printed in Turkish using Greek characters. There are about 800 books known to be in this format, and the library owns 145 of them.

Among the collection, there is a notable presence of documents such as charters, annual financial reports, and meticulous records from schools, associations and foundations of the Greek community in Ottoman territories. While not the largest collection, its value lies in its consolidation of numerous texts related to the religious, educational and social aspects of the Greek community in the Ottoman Empire. Furthermore, its accessibility to researchers enhances its significance.

One of the intriguing discoveries within the collection is a book of "Nasreddin Hoca" stories written in 1908, indicating the depth of cultural exchange between the Greek and Turkish communities during that period.

Important books are digitized and under an agreement with the public library in Veria, Greece, these are accessible through the library's website https://medusa.libver.gr. Furthermore, the digitized books are also available through the BiblioPera website, a collaborative project involving Koç University SunaKıraç Library, the Istanbul Research Institute, and several other institutions aimed at advancing studies on Istanbul.