As a melting pot of cultures, histories and global interests, Istanbul stands as a gateway between East and West, where diplomatic missions play a vital role in fostering international relations and providing essential services to both citizens and visitors. Following our Istanbul consulate chronicles, we return to shine a spotlight on the diverse consulates nestled within this enchanting metropolis.

Olivier Gauvin, the consul general of France in Istanbul, kindly invited us to the historical Palace of France, a special venue that emphasizes the deep relationship between the two countries. Hailing from a diverse background, Gauvin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his current role as consul general. Having navigated the intricate diplomatic corridors of various countries, he has honed his skills in fostering dialogue, bridging gaps and strengthening international ties.

During his three-year stay in Türkiye, Gauvin has had the opportunity to closely acquaint himself with Turkish culture and it appears that he has truly embraced it.

The Consul General of France in Istanbul Olivier Gauvin introduces the room where he sometimes performs marriage ceremonies between French citizens, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. (Photo by Ahmet Koçak)

"I was very excited to come to Türkiye and to be able to work here and I have to say my expectations were more than met by reality. I spent here three years, and I’ll stay one more year, and all of that time was (some) of the best times of my life. Just before Türkiye, I was in Paris as a deputy spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, before that in Washington, and before that in Iran."

Gauvin encountered several factors that naturally made him feel at home during his time in Türkiye. When I asked him the specific things that made him feel at home, he said: "Many things... First, the people, the way they behave, the famous Turkish hospitality. It’s a fact, it does exist. More than I was expecting."

"Plus, there is a very deep historical connection between France and Türkiye and it dates back almost 500 years ago when the French King Francis I and the Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent established diplomatic relations. So, there were many ties in different aspects such as culture, business, and diplomatic connections, So, that has been and is a very lively and evolving relationship," he added.

As a testament to this deep relationship, the consul general also touched upon the story of Bonneval Pasha (known as Humbaracı Ahmed Pasha in Turkish) in the palace garden, where his statue stands. Claude Alexandre, Comte de Bonneval, born on July 14, 1675, and died on March 23, 1747, started his military career in the French army but later joined the Ottoman Empire, where he converted to Islam and adopted the name Humbaracı Ahmet Pasha.

As he is quite interested in Turkish culture, Gauvin's relationship with Turkish music is also strong as he said: "As a pianist – amateur – I especially follow Turkish pianists. Fazıl Say is definitely one of my favorite ones. Then, I also listen to Gülsin Onay, Pekinel sisters for example, as well as a very young and talented Turkish pianist, Can Çakmur. I met him last week, he had a concert for a solidarity event organized in harmonious collaboration with the Institut français in Istanbul and French Metz Grand Est National Orchestra, and he is amazing. I’m sure he has a brilliant future."

The Consul General of France in Istanbul Olivier Gauvin and Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin pose in front of the Palace of France, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. (Photo by Ahmet Koçak)

As one of his listeners during his performance, I am convinced that despite his humble self-description as an amateur pianist, his exceptional talent and skill make him truly a professional pianist. It was a great privilege that he kindly agreed to grace us with his performance on the historical piano in the palace.

Gauvin, a great admirer of Turkish gastronomy, particularly emphasizes the remarkable diversity in cuisine, expressing a deep affection for the delightful meze culture, which is a vibrant assortment of small, flavorful dishes that embody the rich culinary heritage of Türkiye. He also expressed his exploration of Turkish TV series, as he currently watched "Bir Başkadır," ("Ethos") a Turkish-produced internet series that premiered on Netflix on Nov. 12, 2020.

During his time in Türkiye, Gauvin had the opportunity to explore most of the different cities starting from Edirne. However, his absolute favorite among them all was the Aegean coast, which he fell in love with after his journeys along its shores.

The Consul General of France in Istanbul Olivier Gauvin during the interview with Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin in the garden of the Palace of France, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2023. (Photo by Ahmet Koçak)

As a consul, Gauvin is incredibly friendly and sociable. Exploring the Palace of France, he enthusiastically showed us around with great hospitality, and we could discover a lot about his personality. Alongside his favorite imperial tapestries, there is a special room in the palace filled with modern art pieces. Gauvin mentioned that in his room he has the authority to officiate French citizens' marriages, and on the table where he performs these ceremonies, there is a symbolic statue representing the French Revolution with the inscription "Liberte, egalite, fraternite," ("liberty, equality, fraternity"), the national motto of France.

He also explained the history of a specific ceiling of the palace: "Those three ones are the most ancient tapestries here. They are all 300 years old... And have a look at the ceilings. Because, when the palace was built first in 1847 there were no glass ceilings, so it was a little bit dark and humid place. Then, in 1910 they transformed the palace and renovated all the ceilings with glass ceilings... It’s beautiful, (now the palace) gets light... This glass is a very famous French glass: Lalique."

Undoubtedly, one of the most impressive objects inside is the throne upon which Sultan Abdülmejid once sat when he came to the French Embassy to offer his thanks to France for supporting the Ottoman Empire during the Crimean War. This object serves as a significant reference to the deep friendship between the two countries.

Throughout our interview, Olivier Gauvin exemplified the essence of cultural exchange and international cooperation. His deep appreciation for Turkish culture, his love for Turkish music, gastronomy and his exploration of different cities further demonstrate his genuine embrace of the Turkish way of life. As a friendly and sociable diplomat, Gauvin's warm hospitality and passion for his role shined through as he graciously showcased the historical Palace of France, symbolizing the enduring friendship between France and Türkiye.