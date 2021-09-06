A look into Indonesia's oldest batik-producing region

Laweyan batik village is the oldest batik-producing region in Indonesia, dating back to before the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Hadiwijaya (Joko Tingkir).

A batik craftsperson presses a copper stamp called a "cap" to make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, in Solo City, Central Java, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)