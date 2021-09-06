Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

A look into Indonesia's oldest batik-producing region

by Getty Images Sep 06, 2021 11:41 am +03 +03:00

Laweyan batik village is the oldest batik-producing region in Indonesia, dating back to before the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Hadiwijaya (Joko Tingkir).

A batik craftsperson presses a copper stamp called a "cap" to make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, in Solo City, Central Java, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Batik is a technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to the whole cloth or cloth made using this technique.

A batik craftsperson applies melted wax using a spouted tool called a canting to make traditional Indonesian batik, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Of Javanese origin, batik is made either by drawing dots and lines with a spouted tool called a canting or by printing with a copper stamp called a cap. Batik are seen at the Lar Gurda workshop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

The applied wax resists dyes and therefore allows the artisan to color selectively by soaking the cloth in one color, removing the wax with boiling water, and repeating if multiple colors are desired.

A bowl of molten wax is seen as craftspeople make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

UNESCO has designated Indonesian batik a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Batik craftspeople apply melted wax using the spouted tools called canting, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Unfinished batik are seen at the Lar Gurda workshop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Batik craftspeople press copper stamps called a "cap" as they make traditional Indonesian batik, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A batik craftsperson applies melted wax using a spouted tool called canting, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Different kinds of "caps" lay in the foreground as men press the copper stamps on the fabric, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Caps used by craftspeople in the traditional shop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Men work on the fabric in different stages with the caps to stamp on the desired designs, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A batik craftsperson carefully presses a copper stamp on the partially dyed fabric, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A batik craftsperson boils cotton cloth to remove wax as they make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman presents a batik made in the shop, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Batik is laid out near a tub of water, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Cloth is dried before processing, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man inspects the finished batik as it dries, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Copper stamps are seen as they make traditional Indonesian batik, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man carries batik that has been processed, Sept. 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.