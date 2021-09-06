A look into Indonesia's oldest batik-producing region

Laweyan batik village is the oldest batik-producing region in Indonesia, dating back to before the 15th century during the reign of Sultan Hadiwijaya (Joko Tingkir).
A batik craftsperson presses a copper stamp called a "cap" to make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, in Solo City, Central Java, Indonesia, Sept. 4, 2021.
The applied wax resists dyes and therefore allows the artisan to color selectively by soaking the cloth in one color, removing the wax with boiling water, and repeating if multiple colors are desired.
A bowl of molten wax is seen as craftspeople make traditional Indonesian batik at the Lar Gurda workshop, Sept. 4, 2021.
