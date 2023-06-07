Welcome to our exclusive interview series featuring consul generals residing in the vibrant city of Istanbul. From the historical and cultural richness of Istanbul to the diplomatic intricacies they navigate daily, join us as we uncover the fascinating stories and insights shared by these esteemed representatives. Together, we embark on a captivating journey through the world of consulates, gaining a deeper understanding of their roles, challenges and the profound impact they have on shaping global connections within this dynamic metropolis.

The first article of our series will be about Sudhi Choudhary, the consul general of India in Istanbul, who leaves a lasting impression with a radiant smile. We met with her in Istanbul's iconic Ortaköy, against the backdrop of a sunny day and the gentle summer breeze, as Choudhary elegantly donned a sari, a traditional garment worn by women in India.

Choudhary came to Turkiye from Thailand after working and living in Bangkok for three-plus years and moved to Istanbul at a challenging time when the world was in the midst of COVID-19.

“While I ensured that the official functioning of the consulate and regular flow of events remained glitch-free, it was not as smooth on all fronts. Like millions of people the world over, I was unable to see my family for some time. The resumption of direct flights between India and Turkiye has been a boon in that sense,” she said.

“Minus the COVID-19-induced initial challenges, my time in Istanbul has been absolutely fantastic. India and Turkiye are two civilizations with deep-rooted connections. Our language, customs, traditions and family values, cuisine, art and architecture reflect a vast degree of similarity. With familiarities all around, I adjusted to life in Istanbul with ease,” she added.

Being a diplomat has given Choudhary unique opportunities to reside in captivating destinations during dynamic periods. For her, one of those rewarding experiences is being in Istanbul.

“The time spent here has been as memorable as this marvelous city. The balance of tradition and modernity of Istanbul is remarkably similar to my home, Lucknow, the capital of the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Interestingly, the landmark gateway of Lucknow, Rumi Darwaza, which was constructed in the late 18th century, is modeled after Bab-i-Humayun (The Imperial Gate) of Topkapı Palace. Above all, I can say that the warmth, hospitality and friendship of the Turkish people truly make me feel at home,” she explained.

Sudhi Choudhary, Consul General of India poses with Indian and Turkish flags, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 5, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Indian Consulate)

Relationship with Turkish Culture

For Choudhary, with so many cultural similarities, it is only natural that the music between the two countries is intertwined. She pointed out the connections in the musical instruments such as the Indian “tanpura” and Turkish “tanbur,” “sarangi” and kemenche, “shehnai” and “zurna,” among others.

“I have been following Turkish music since my school days. Some Turkish songs I am fond of are 'Bir Rüya Gördüm' version from 'Aşk Tesadüfleri Sever 2' and 'Hepsi Geçiyor' by Oğuzhan Koç. I enjoy the Turkish classic 'Erik Dalı' by Ömer Faruk Bostan in the wedding and festival setup. I think Ziynet Sali makes good music too. Currently, I am listening to 'Sen Varsın Diye' by Yüzyüzeyken Konuşuruz on a loop. Some Indian songs have also been adapted as Turkish versions. I enjoy listening to them. I am happy that modern music is also a center of India-Turkiye cultural confluence,” she elaborated.

She also highlighted the large number of similarities in the cultural practices in India and Turkiye, especially pointing out hospitality and wedding traditions. Yet as distinctive features, Turkish hamam (bath) tradition and fortune telling after drinking Turkish coffee fascinate her. We actually attempted to read the figures that appeared in leftover coffee grounds in the cup when we completed our delightful interview.

As Turkish TV series are quite famous globally, Choudhary can be considered among the fans.

“Like Indian series with a wide viewership in Turkiye, Turkish series are popular in India. I recall regularly watching Turkish serials even years ago. Since arriving in Istanbul, I have liked watching an occasional Turkish movie. Among the series, I watch 'Muhteşem Yüzyıl' ('Magnificient Century'). I find it perfect for improving my Turkish Language skills as well.”

She has embarked on a culinary journey through Turkish cuisine, indulging in various delectable dishes. She has savored various dishes, such as döner, lahmacun, kebab, fried fish, pide, and an extensive selection of desserts like rice pudding, baklava, kadayıf and pumpkin with syrup and walnuts.

She emphasized the similarities between some Turkish and Indian dishes, such as kebabs, rice, flatbreads and desserts, but emphasizes the importance of recognizing that foods with the same or similar names can have distinct variations and may be known by different names elsewhere.

“My favorite Turkish food is güllaç. It is light, delicious and refreshing. I wait each year for Ramazan to enjoy it abundantly," she said, smiling. "Traditional Turkish breakfast is also unmissable for me. Whenever I take the ferry across the Bosporus, I pick up simit with cream cheese from a street vendor for company.”

"I like to cook and sometimes experiment with ezme (tomato dip with pepper and onions) among the mezzes, yaprak sarma, patlıcan dolma, kuru fasulye pilav (beans on rice) and tavuk şiş (chicken kebab) among the mains," she added.

Sudhi Choudhary, Consul General of India and Daily Sabah's Buse Keskin during the interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 5, 2023. (Photo by Daily Sabah)

Hovering around Türkiye, Turkish

“I have been fortunate to explore parts of Turkiye, including around the Marmara Sea, central Anatolia, the Aegean Sea, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and southeastern Türkiye. Each region is geographically diverse, with unique history, customs and food, and it is completely fascinating. It is difficult for me to name just a few favorites. Istanbul undoubtedly is at the top of the list. Close would be Bodrum, Cappadocia, Izmir, Çanakkale, Trabzon and Amasya,” she said, elaborating on her travels in Türkiye.

“It is also impossible to have a single favorite place in Istanbul, but if I had to choose one to save my life, I would pick the one and only Bosporus, which in my opinion, is the heartbeat of Istanbul. I like to go running along the Bosporus and whenever there is an opportunity, I practice yoga by its sides; the view is breathtaking there,” she said.

Learning Turkish may be a challenge for many foreigners, as most say it is a difficult language to learn. For Choudhary, the process has gone smoother as she found so many common words between Indian and Turkish.

“There are over nine to ten thousand common words between my language and Turkish. So, instead of my first Turkish word, what I really encountered after arriving here were these vast similarities. I was pleasantly surprised to be able to identify product and ingredient names at the local store even in my initial days in Istanbul.”

“Last week, I was preparing Indian rice pudding, kheer, which is similar to Turkish rice pudding and I needed to buy condensed milk. I didn’t know the Turkish for condensed milk at the time, so I looked it up," she explained, smiling, "I discovered that it is called ‘yoğunlaştırılmış süt.’ I am still practicing this tongue twister.”

“Türkiye is already a highly popular touristic destination for Indians. People in both countries appreciate the tremendous mutual goodwill at the people-to-people level. Even stronger relations between India and Türkiye would naturally promote Turkiye in India,” she concluded.