In photos: Marking Orthodox Epiphany

by DAILY SABAH Jan 20, 2021 12:32 pm +03 +03:00

A man walks away after taking a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Traditionally dressed attendees arrive before a brave few take a swim in the ice-cold waters of Ada Ciganlija's Lake Sava during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in the Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself as he plunges into the icy waters during the celebration of Epiphany in the Moscow region of Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Sputnik / AFP Photo)

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers edge closer to the pool as swimmers take a dip in Fasilides Bath during the celebration of Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, Jan. 19, 2021.

Timkat is the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival that celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. The celebration has been recently declared Intangible Human Heritage by UNESCO.

(AFP Photo)

Georgian Orthodox believers wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus attend an Orthodox Epiphany service in Tbilisi, Georgia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Women walk to take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in the village of Kormilovka in Omsk Region, Russia, Jan. 18, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in the Moscow region of Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An orthodox priest cheers after throwing a wooden cross into the Moraca river during an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany in Podgorica, Montenegro, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes a dip in the icy water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People take a dip during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Achairsky convent in Omsk Region, Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Ukrainian Orthodox priest blesses the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the village of Ivankovychi, Ukraine, Jan. 19, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

