In photos: Marking Orthodox Epiphany

A man walks away after taking a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany at the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 19, 2021.
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers edge closer to the pool as swimmers take a dip in Fasilides Bath during the celebration of Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany, in the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, Jan. 19, 2021.
Timkat is the Ethiopian Orthodox Christian festival that celebrates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. The celebration has been recently declared Intangible Human Heritage by UNESCO.
