Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı, who brought her photo exhibition titled "Colorful Colorless" to art enthusiasts by drawing inspiration from various points of Istanbul, from its streets witnessing the city's history to its mysterious corners, met with Istanbulities at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

In a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent regarding the exhibition inviting art enthusiasts to explore the soul of Istanbul through the contrast of colors and black and white, Odabaşı expressed that she aims to depict how the contrasts of Istanbul coexist in balance within her works.

She explained that in the photographs, some black and white and some colorful, she attempts to express the vibrancy of colors and the depth of black and white. Odabaşı stated that besides providing a visual experience, her goal is to encourage the audience to think, feel, and see from a different perspective.

Odabaşı emphasized that the starting point of the "Colorful Colorless" exhibition stemmed from her profound interest in the rich texture of Istanbul, its influence on individuals, and its unique dilemmas.

"This exhibition is a product of the desire to explore the contrasts experienced by the city and its inhabitants, where colors and colorless moments intertwine, aiming to delve into depths beyond what meets the eye. Istanbul, with its historical and modern, chaotic and serene aspects, has been an endless source of inspiration for this exhibition. The coexistence of opposing emotions and Istanbul's ability to maintain this balance perfectly actually represent a sociological reality. The exhibition aims to facilitate the discovery of this reality and to understand how the city's unique balance and contrasts coexist harmoniously. Throughout its history, Istanbul has embraced various cultures, beliefs, and lifestyles, shaping its social fabric and forming a rich cultural heritage. The 'Colorful Colorless' exhibition aims to showcase to the audience the sociological diversity of Istanbul, the contrasts it offers, and how these contrasts coexist," Odabaşı explained.

"I love wandering around the streets, avenues, old buildings, and hidden corners of Istanbul. My style revolves around the boundaries of reality and imagination, light and shadow, color and colorlessness. My photographs often strive to tell visual stories that highlight the dramatic and emotional aspects of the moment. By using shadows and reflections, I aim to go beyond the visible, change the viewers' perspectives, and encourage them to contemplate the deeper meanings of what they see."

Ayşegül Ekin Odabaşı also mentioned organizing an exhibition themed on migration titled "Migration with Contemporary Works" in 2017, featuring her black and white artistic photographs, sculptures, and collages, saying, "Migration was a significant agenda at that time in terms of sensitivity. I wished for the human stories dimension of this issue to come to the forefront."

Stating that she continues to work on new projects, Odabaşı added, "In my next exhibition, I plan to bring a new perspective to the details of Istanbul by blending oil paintings, collages, and contemporary art techniques. Special areas for me such as Karaköy, Tomtom, Tarlabaşı, Balat, Galata and Çukurcuma in Istanbul will have a significant place in this new project. I desire the unique atmosphere, streets, and people of these areas to come to life in my oil paintings and other artistic works. I also want to produce oil paintings that increase sensitivity and awareness about the human tragedy in Palestine. I will continue to work in a versatile manner."

The exhibition, featuring photographs from the historical peninsula, Beyoğlu, Balat and Sarıyer, will be open to visitors at the AKM until March 4.