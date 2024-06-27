As part of Istanbul's renowned Elgiz Museum Terrace exhibitions, 437 works by 284 artists have been showcased over the years. This year, the 16th Terrace Exhibition, titled “On the Trail of a Dream,” displays the creations of 40 selected artists.

The Terrace exhibitions are known for bringing together diverse expressions from young artists annually, providing a significant boost to the growth of sculptural art. These exhibitions not only support emerging artists but also serve as a bridge, carrying the traces of contemporary art into the future. This year, the participating artists are directed to turn their gaze toward the future, creating new perspectives that follow trails from the past.

The theme “On the Trail of a Dream” invites artists to forge paths from their unique creative fields, aiming to reveal not just what is visible, but the essence of their dreams. The concept of a "trail" is multifaceted, referring to the remnants left behind, be it the line from a pen on paper, the movement following that line, or the three-dimensional forms that emerge in space through the interplay of surfaces.

Throughout art history, the blend of reality and illusion seen through an artist’s eyes has evolved into the dreamy lines, forms and colors of modern art. This exhibition is a projection of the world as perceived from fresh perspectives, turning reality into poetic expressions and hinting at a utopian future shaped by dreams. It becomes a multidimensional term, representing layers of time and the synthesis of past and future in the present moment, as articulated by French philosopher Jacques Derrida in his text “Differance.”

The concept of the trail deconstructs and reconstructs meaning and form, paving the way toward deeper layers of memory and significance. At this juncture, the artwork encourages the viewer to dream, guiding them through the artists' visions within the tangible and spatial reality of the museum.