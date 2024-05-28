The Georgian Consulate in Istanbul recently hosted a reception on May 27 to commemorate Georgian Independence Day. Consul General Alexandre Jishkariani presided over the event, which was attended by other consul generals, dignitaries and members of the Georgian community.

After delivering his opening speech in Georgian, English and Turkish, a Georgian chorus sang the national anthems of both Georgia and Türkiye in Turkish. Following this, traditional Georgian folk songs were performed with traditional Georgian instruments. The event also featured a special gastronomic selection, including popular Georgian dishes such as khachapuri.

The chorus was wearing chokhas, a traditional Georgian garment, which is a long coat-like attire worn by men during ceremonial events and as a symbol of national pride. It holds deep cultural significance in Georgian society, representing the country's heritage and traditions.

In honor of Georgian Independence Day, Maiden's Tower was illuminated with the colors of the Georgian flag on the main day of celebrations, May 26.

Independence Day, observed annually on May 26, commemorates the establishment of the first Democratic Republic of Georgia in 1918, marking a significant break from over a century of Russian rule. However, this initial taste of sovereignty was short-lived, as Georgia fell under the control of the Red Army in 1921 and was subsequently absorbed into the Soviet Union.

It wasn't until 1991, following a referendum based on the Act of Independence of May 26, 1918, that Georgia once again reclaimed its independence. Since then, this day has held dual significance, honoring the original declaration of independence and the subsequent restoration of sovereignty.