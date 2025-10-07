Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2025

Daily Sabah - Latest & Breaking News from Turkey | Istanbul

photogallery

Women form human chains across 81 provinces in Türkiye for Gaza

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 07, 2025 8:28 am +03 +03:00

Women across all 81 provinces of Türkiye joined the AK Party Women’s Branch in a nationwide “Silent Scream for Gaza” protest, forming human chains in solidarity against Israel’s attacks, Mersin, Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2025.

AA

The AK Party Women’s Branch held a “Silent Scream for Gaza” event in Istanbul’s Üsküdar Square, forming a human chain along the coastline to protest the ongoing atrocities.

AA

Women forming a chain, Düzce, Türkiye.

AA

Gaziantep, Türkiye.

AA

Yozgat, Türkiye.

AA

Elazığ, Türkiye.

AA

Kırıkkale, Türkiye.

AA

Sivas, Türkiye.

AA

AA

AA

RECOMMENDED