Women form human chains across 81 provinces in Türkiye for Gaza
by Daily Sabah with AAOct 07, 20258:28 am +03 +03:00
Women across all 81 provinces of Türkiye joined the AK Party Women’s Branch in a nationwide “Silent Scream for Gaza” protest, forming human chains in solidarity against Israel’s attacks, Mersin, Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2025.
AA
The AK Party Women’s Branch held a “Silent Scream for Gaza” event in Istanbul’s Üsküdar Square, forming a human chain along the coastline to protest the ongoing atrocities.